  • Thursday, Jul 05, 2018
HT Logo

Bengal CID finds 5 Chinese made drugs in Murshidabad factory

On July 4, a CID team raided the factory from where they had seized another 1.9kg of amphetamine tablets.

kolkata Updated: Jul 05, 2018 22:52 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Kolkata/Berhampore
Narcotics were recovered from this West Bengal factory (pictured) where five Chinese nationals allegedly lived.
Narcotics were recovered from this West Bengal factory (pictured) where five Chinese nationals allegedly lived. (HT Photo)

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal was surprised to find 1.9kg of amphetamine tablets — a banned party drug — in a closed factory in the district of Murshidabad on July 4 , four days after five Chinese nationals were arrested from Kolkata with almost 200kg of the same narcotic.

As much as 197kg of amphetamine tablets with a street value of nearly Rs 40 crore were seized from five Chinese nationals arrested around midnight on June 29 from a railway station in Kolkata.

On July 4, a CID team raided the factory from where they had seized another 1.9kg of amphetamine tablets, which are widely used as a party drug in South East Asia.

Officials are also looking into whether the 197kg of the tablets were made at the Nawada factory and shifted before the factory was closed a year ago since it didn’t have a certificate from the West Bengal Pollution Control Board.

The factory is located on 15 bigha (2.61 lakh sq ft) land . It was leased out about four years ago by its owner Boju Sheikh, a member of the Madhupur gram panchayat member.

“...different Chinese medicines, one syringe pump, one grinding machine” were also found during the raid, according to a CID statement. “Information reveals these Chinese used to stay/visit off and on there.”

Those arrested at the Kolkata station were identified as Wang Xiao Dong, Xue Yonghui, Li Cheng, Cheng Hao, and Liu Baoxian — all aged between 30 and 37 years. “While Dong could speak English to an extent, the rest can only speak some Chinese provincial language,” CID officers said.

