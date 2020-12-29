Cong sends Priyanka to places where it is facing a rout: Pokhriyal

kolkata

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 21:27 IST

Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sunday claimed that the Congress had a tendency to push its leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra into places where the party was facing a rout.

Pokhriyal claimed that people had not accepted this move of the Congress, and the outcome in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections was proof of it.

“The Congress is bringing her to places where the party has been beaten and is getting decimated,” the Union HRD minister told reporters at the West Bengal BJP headquarters here.

Priyanka Gandhi had campaigned extensively in Uttar Pradesh prior to the 2019 general elections. The party, however, had managed to win only one of the 80 seats in the state.

Asked about the Congress leader’s allegation that she was manhandled by police personnel in Lucknow on Saturday, Pokhriyal said, without elaborating, “Priyanka has made a very late entry into politics... I don’t know why.” Priyanka Gandhi had claimed that police personnel grabbed her by the throat and pushed her when she resisted their attempts to stop her from visiting the residence of retired IPS officer SR Darapuri, arrested in connection with the recent anti-CAA protests.The state police have denied the allegations as false.