e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 29, 2019
Home / Kolkata / Cong sends Priyanka to places where it is facing a rout: Pokhriyal

Cong sends Priyanka to places where it is facing a rout: Pokhriyal

kolkata Updated: Dec 29, 2019 21:27 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustantimes
         

Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sunday claimed that the Congress had a tendency to push its leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra into places where the party was facing a rout.

Pokhriyal claimed that people had not accepted this move of the Congress, and the outcome in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections was proof of it.

“The Congress is bringing her to places where the party has been beaten and is getting decimated,” the Union HRD minister told reporters at the West Bengal BJP headquarters here.

Priyanka Gandhi had campaigned extensively in Uttar Pradesh prior to the 2019 general elections. The party, however, had managed to win only one of the 80 seats in the state.

Asked about the Congress leader’s allegation that she was manhandled by police personnel in Lucknow on Saturday, Pokhriyal said, without elaborating, “Priyanka has made a very late entry into politics... I don’t know why.” Priyanka Gandhi had claimed that police personnel grabbed her by the throat and pushed her when she resisted their attempts to stop her from visiting the residence of retired IPS officer SR Darapuri, arrested in connection with the recent anti-CAA protests.The state police have denied the allegations as false.

top news
Govt amends rule, sets Chief of Defence Staff’s maximum age limit at 65 yrs
Govt amends rule, sets Chief of Defence Staff’s maximum age limit at 65 yrs
‘Beginning of BJP’s end’: Oppn as Hemant Soren takes charge as Jharkhand CM
‘Beginning of BJP’s end’: Oppn as Hemant Soren takes charge as Jharkhand CM
DDCA officials involved in fight, Gambhir asks BCCI to dissolve body: Watch
DDCA officials involved in fight, Gambhir asks BCCI to dissolve body: Watch
China ends illegal jail term, forced labour for sex workers, clients
China ends illegal jail term, forced labour for sex workers, clients
Airtel’s minimum monthly recharge plan gets more expensive
Airtel’s minimum monthly recharge plan gets more expensive
Amitabh Bachchan conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke by President Kovind
Amitabh Bachchan conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke by President Kovind
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
UP Deputy CM defends cop over ‘go to Pakistan’ comment during CAA protest
UP Deputy CM defends cop over ‘go to Pakistan’ comment during CAA protest
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

Kolkata News