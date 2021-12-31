Covaxin trial: West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim takes second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

kolkata

West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim, who volunteered for the phase-3 trial of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, was administered the second dose on Wednesday.

Hakim was administered the first dose on December 2 when the trial kick-started in Kolkata. He was the first volunteer in Kolkata.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who launched the trial, had also expressed his interest to volunteer. Doctors, however, said that he had some co-morbidities.

Kolkata’s National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (ICMR-NICED) was one of the institutes selected to conduct the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation-approved regulatory trials.

“The volunteer’s health parameters would be monitored over the next two weeks and he has to undergo some tests,” said a NICED official.

The results of the phase-3 trial of Covaxin will be available in November 2021, ICMR-NICED officials said. An interim report may be available by May 2021.