e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Covaxin trial: West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim takes second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Covaxin trial: West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim takes second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

The minister was administered the first dose on December 2 when the trial kick-started in Kolkata. He was the first volunteer in Kolkata.

kolkata Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 00:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
FILE PHOTO: A medic fills a syringe with COVAXIN, an Indian government-backed experimental COVID-19 vaccine.
FILE PHOTO: A medic fills a syringe with COVAXIN, an Indian government-backed experimental COVID-19 vaccine.(REUTERS)
         

West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim, who volunteered for the phase-3 trial of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, was administered the second dose on Wednesday.

Hakim was administered the first dose on December 2 when the trial kick-started in Kolkata. He was the first volunteer in Kolkata.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who launched the trial, had also expressed his interest to volunteer. Doctors, however, said that he had some co-morbidities.

Also read: Bars, restaurants to restrict entry, limited parking at Connaught Place

Kolkata’s National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (ICMR-NICED) was one of the institutes selected to conduct the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation-approved regulatory trials.

“The volunteer’s health parameters would be monitored over the next two weeks and he has to undergo some tests,” said a NICED official.

The results of the phase-3 trial of Covaxin will be available in November 2021, ICMR-NICED officials said. An interim report may be available by May 2021.

tags
top news
China cautions against use of ‘Tibet card’, says it will damage bilateral ties
China cautions against use of ‘Tibet card’, says it will damage bilateral ties
We are the minor partners in TN, says BJP as AIADMK rules out power sharing
We are the minor partners in TN, says BJP as AIADMK rules out power sharing
Bars, restaurants to restrict entry, limited parking at Connaught Place
Bars, restaurants to restrict entry, limited parking at Connaught Place
Now, health officials detect Shigella bacterial infection in Kochi
Now, health officials detect Shigella bacterial infection in Kochi
EU sets aside China’s rights record, seals pact with Prez Xi that may upset US
EU sets aside China’s rights record, seals pact with Prez Xi that may upset US
Couple on way to court for marriage shot dead in Haryana’s Rohtak
Couple on way to court for marriage shot dead in Haryana’s Rohtak
677 fresh coronavirus cases in Delhi, positivity rate 0.8%
677 fresh coronavirus cases in Delhi, positivity rate 0.8%
Watch: Army says big terror plot foiled as forces kill 3 terrorists in J&K
Watch: Army says big terror plot foiled as forces kill 3 terrorists in J&K
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In