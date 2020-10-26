e-paper
CPI(M) criticises Bengal governor for sharing photos of ailing ex-CM on social media

Dhankhar and his wife went to Bhattacharya’s two-room government apartment at Palm Avenue in south Kolkata to check on his health and offer greetings

kolkata Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 13:51 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.(File photo)
         

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has criticised West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for uploading photographs of Buddhadeb Bhattacharya after visiting the ailing former chief minister on Saturday evening.

Dhankhar and his wife went to Bhattacharya’s two-room government apartment at Palm Avenue in south Kolkata to check on his health and offer greetings. Shortly after the visit, the Governor tweeted some photos of himself and his wife inside the apartment and Bhattacharya could be seen lying in bed. In the other photographs, Dhankhar could be seen talking to the former chief minister’s wife, Meera Bhattacharya.

“Along with Mrs Sudesh Dhankhar today called on veteran communist leader and former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya and his wife Meera ji and wished them subhoy Asthami and good health,” Dhankhar tweeted around 8 pm on October 24.

Reacting, the CPI(M) tweeted, “While we at @CPIM_WESTBENGAL appreciate Shri @jdhankhar1ji’s (Governor of WB) genuflection of visiting our ex-CM Comrade Buddhadeb Bhattacharya at his residence to inquire after his health we are deeply hurt by the pictures that were taken during your visit & shared by you.”

“Photographing him when he is most vulnerable and then publishing them on social media has deeply hurt the sentiments of not only @cpimspeak sympathizers spread all across the globe but also general people at large. We would be appreciative if those pictures were taken down,” the party said in the second tweet.

The Governor, however, had not remove the photos from his Twitter page till 1pm on Monday.

