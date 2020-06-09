e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Endangered helmeted curassow birds seized at Indo-Bangla border in south Bengal

Endangered helmeted curassow birds seized at Indo-Bangla border in south Bengal

According to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, helmeted curassows are endangered species and are found in the forests of Columbia and Venezuela.

kolkata Updated: Jun 09, 2020 19:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
BSF officials said that they are in touch with officials of the state forest department and the birds would be handed over to officials from Alipore Zoo in Kolkata.
BSF officials said that they are in touch with officials of the state forest department and the birds would be handed over to officials from Alipore Zoo in Kolkata.
         

Eight helmeted curassows – an endangered species of bird found in South America – were seized by the Border Security Force (BSF) from along the Indo-Bangla border in south Bengal on Tuesday while they were being smuggled into India.

The accused persons, however, managed to flee when they saw patrolling teams of the BSF, leaving behind two wooden boxes.

“There were at least eight helmeted curassows birds in two boxes. These are exotic and endangered species. Earlier too we have seized helmeted curassows,” said Satosh Kumar Singh, deputy commandant of BSF’s south Bengal frontier.

According to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, helmeted curassows are endangered species and are found in the forests of Columbia and Venezuela. It is estimated that less than 3000 mature individuals can be found. Their population is one the decline because of habitat loss and hunting.

BSF officials said that they are in touch with officials of the state forest department and the birds would be handed over to officials from Alipore Zoo in Kolkata.

“We believe they are smuggled into India to be kept as pets,” said a senior BSF officer.

tags
top news
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
‘Hungry only for votes’: TMC attacks BJP after Amit Shah’s virtual rally
‘Hungry only for votes’: TMC attacks BJP after Amit Shah’s virtual rally
Indian mountain army most experienced in the world: China’s military expert
Indian mountain army most experienced in the world: China’s military expert
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for coronavirus
In India and the US, a tale of two rights movements | Analysis
In India and the US, a tale of two rights movements | Analysis
Donald Trump lashes out at 75-year-old protester shoved, hurt by police
Donald Trump lashes out at 75-year-old protester shoved, hurt by police
‘Will continue to provide Shramik trains as demanded by states’: Railways
‘Will continue to provide Shramik trains as demanded by states’: Railways
ICC bans use of saliva to shine cricket ball, allows Covid-19 replacements
ICC bans use of saliva to shine cricket ball, allows Covid-19 replacements
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19HPBOSE 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In