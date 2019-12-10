e-paper
Father stabs girl repeatedly for marrying without his consent: Police

Locals said the girl had a love affair with Shankar Haldar, a resident of Godown under Ashokenagar police station. The couple married three months back, but the two families were constantly at loggerheads.

kolkata Updated: Dec 10, 2019 07:27 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Kolkata
A man allegedly stabbed his daughter in West Bengal’s 24 North Parganas district multiple times
A man allegedly stabbed his daughter in West Bengal’s 24 North Parganas district multiple times (Shutterstock (Representative Image))
         

A man allegedly stabbed his daughter in West Bengal’s 24 North Parganas district multiple times with a sharp weapon at her in-law’s place for marrying without his permission, the police and family members said on Monday.

Dulal Majumdar, the alleged culprit, was absconding while the victim was battling for her life.

Locals said the girl had a love affair with Shankar Haldar, a resident of Godown under Ashokenagar police station.

The couple married three months back, but the two families were constantly at loggerheads.

On Sunday, Majumdar entered the house and repeatedly stabbed her with a sharp weapon.

The victim was first admitted to Ashoknagar hospital from where she was transferred to Baasat hospital as her condition turned grim.

She has had 18 stitches on her head.

“Because we married without informing him, he had been threatening us of murder every day. But since he happens to be my father-in-law, we decided to ignore him,” said Haldar.

A complaint has been filed at Ashokenagar police station.

