Home / Kolkata / Fight against coronavirus theme of Md Ali Park Durga Puja

Fight against coronavirus theme of Md Ali Park Durga Puja

kolkata Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 12:12 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Kolkata
Md Ali Park had always brought up contemporary issues through idol and models without deviating much from the ‘sabeki protima’(AFP)
         

The Md Ali Park Durga Puja committee, one of the most popular pujas in the city, has themed its celebrations on the fight against coronavirus this year.

“We have covered the body of demon Mahisasura with the spiked Covid-19 virus as shown in pictures. He is the coronasura vanquished by the goddess,” the joint secretary of the puja committee Ashok Ojha told PTI on Friday.

At the foot of the goddess, idols of Covid warriors like doctors, health workers and police enact scenes.

Two health workers clad in PPE are seen attending a Covid patient, in another scene frontline Covid warriors like policemen are seen persuading people on the road to wear masks.

“In this pandemic situation, frontline Covid-19 warriors like doctors, nurses, other health personnel and policemen are risking their own lives to ensure we live safely. Md Ali Park had always brought up contemporary issues through idol and models without deviating much from the ‘sabeki protima.’ This year the situation is more overwhelming as it affects all of us. Hence we have themed our low key puja this year on the battle against the deadly contagion,” Ojha said.

Kush Bera, the idol maker from Nadia district said, “the organisers gave me the freedom to work out something on the corona issue. None of us had seen the virus but as we have seen its picture in media, I have sculpted the demon accordingly.” The Sahid Colony Sarbojonin Durga Puja, in northern outskirts Sodepur, also themed its celebrations this year on the battle against Covid-19.

“We are paying tribute to the coronavirus warriors by adorning our marquee with images of doctors, health workers and displaying posters to raise awareness about the role played by these frontline soldiers,” a puja committee office bearer said.

'Symbols of Gujarat's prosperity': PM Modi inaugurates 3 projects
'Not promising 1 crore jobs,' Tejashwi Yadav releases RJD's manifesto
Phase-3 of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to begin in the next few days
Missing businessman withdraws Rs 5000 from ATM, wipes phone details: Police
Prez, PM's 2nd special plane takes off for Delhi, will land today
'IPL has taught me even the best of the bests have doubts'
'We didn't leak information,' CBI, NCB, ED tell Bombay high court
'Will raise tricolour when...': Ex-J&K CM Mufti's fresh attack on Centre
