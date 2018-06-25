Heavy downpour paralyses Kolkata, traffic affected but flights on time

Kolkata and its neighbouring districts of Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas were lashed by torrential rains that affected life in the state on Monday morning. The weather office has predicted more rains in the next 48 hours.

Heavy rains affected train services in the state. “Drivers had to slow down trains at some places. Since the rains were scattered and not uniform everywhere, the trains slowed down to different degrees in different areas,” the spokesperson of South Eastern Railway said on Monday.

Flights, however, were on schedule as winds and visibility were within the limit, said Atul Dixit, director of Kolkata airport.

Waterlogging was reported at Kolkata’s Theatre Road, Mahatma Gandhi road, Central Avenue, Ultadanga, Tollygunge, Dumdum, Syed Amir Ali Avenue. Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials said there was a high tide in the Hooghly river that prevented drainage of water from the city.

Traffic slowed down to snail’s pace in the business district of Kolkata. Police sergeant Samrat Dhali said the force was trying to ensure smooth movement of vehicles in the city.

In Kolkata’s Gariahat, few pedestrians ventured outside amid reports of rain, lightning-related accidents across the state.