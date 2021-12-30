e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / ‘Kindly consider action against Governor of West Bengal’: TMC urges President

‘Kindly consider action against Governor of West Bengal’: TMC urges President

The six-page memorandum with annexures running up to 14 pages was signed by five senior parliamentarians of the party.

kolkata Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 20:45 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
File photo: :West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
File photo: :West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. (PTI)
         

The acrimonious relationship between the Trinamool Congress and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhakhar nosedived further on Tuesday, with the state’s ruling party sending a memorandum to the President of India urging him to take action against Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

“Kindly consider initiating action against Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor of West Bengal for his acts of omission and commission taking into account all legal, constitutional aspects together, before it is too late for the people of West Bengal,” the memorandum said.

The six-page memorandum with annexures running up to 14 pages was signed by five senior parliamentarians of the party including Sudip Banerjee leader of the TMC parliamentary party in the Lok Sabha and Derek O’Brien, leader of the TMC parliamentary party in The Rajya Sabha.

“Clause 1 of Article 156 of the Indian Constitution says the Governor shall hold office during the pleasure of the President. In the memorandum we have urged the President to consider withdrawing his pleasure for holding office of Governor of West Bengal by Jagdeep Dhankhar for serious breach of oath of his office,” said Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, chief whip of TMC in Rajya Sabha.

There was no response from Dhakhar till 5 pm.

Also read: Cabinet approves export of Akash missiles

The TMC in its memorandum has raised multiple allegations against Dhankhar including issuing provocative statements, defaming senior bureaucrats and police officers, transgressing upon the jurisdiction of constitutional authorities and refusing to sign bills passed by the state assembly. It also cited multiple tweets by the Governor some of which the TMC alleged were targeted against the chief minister.

The memorandum also criticized the Union home minister of spreading canards against the state government.

“Union home minister Amit Shah spread canards against the government of West Bengal during his visit to the state in November,” the memorandum said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has reacted sharply to the development. Samik Bhattacharya, BJP spokesperson in West Bengal said, “The TMC-ruled government has not been able to answer any of the questions raised by the Governor and is hence attacking him. Shah has not spread any canards. He has given statistics. Mamata Banerjee has not been able to answer any of the questions and issues raised by Shah”.

tags
top news
EU sets aside China’s rights record, seals pact with Prez Xi that may upset US
EU sets aside China’s rights record, seals pact with Prez Xi that may upset US
6th round of talks ends positively, says minister; next meeting on Jan 4
6th round of talks ends positively, says minister; next meeting on Jan 4
Centre proposes committee to review farm laws, rules out repeal
Centre proposes committee to review farm laws, rules out repeal
Now, health officials detect Shigella bacterial infection in Kochi
Now, health officials detect Shigella bacterial infection in Kochi
Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar joins BJP, expelled within hours
Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar joins BJP, expelled within hours
‘Won’t withdraw protest’: Farmers stick to resolve as talks yield little progress
‘Won’t withdraw protest’: Farmers stick to resolve as talks yield little progress
‘Kindly consider action against Governor of West Bengal’: TMC urges President
‘Kindly consider action against Governor of West Bengal’: TMC urges President
Watch: Made-in-India Akash missile cleared for export; Rajnath says $5 bn target
Watch: Made-in-India Akash missile cleared for export; Rajnath says $5 bn target
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In