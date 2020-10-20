Kolkata plans live streaming Dussehra amid Covid-19 pandemic

kolkata

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 22:48 IST

The Dussehra festival in the city and the burning of Ravana effigy will be live-streamed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions against public gathering, an organising committee member said.

The 20-feet Ravana effigy will be set aflame at Salt Lakes Central Park on October 26 evening in the presence of only executive members of the Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad Committee and Sanmarg.

A committee spokesman said on Tuesday, unlike past years when thousands would have congregated at the sprawling ground to watch the setting ablaze of the demon king, this year the event is expected to draw thousands of people virtually by clicking on the link.

“We have been allowed to hold celebrations but have been asked to do it in a simple manner. Only executive members of the committee will remain present and for the public, there will be live streaming of the entire function.”

“We will burn the effigy of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakaran and pray to God that coronavirus also gets burnt in the fire. This time Dussehra will mark the victory of good over evil as well as this deadly disease,” he said.

Celebrated on the last day of Durga puja festivities, Dussehra is held on Bijoya Dashami to mark the triumph of good over evil.

The Calcutta High Court on Monday declared all community puja pandals as no entry zones and said revellers can have a glimpse of the deity at a distance of 10 metre from pandal in case of a big puja and at a distance of 5 metre from pandal in case of a small puja.