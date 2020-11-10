e-paper
Leopard skin seized in Kolkata; two arrested

The raid that led to the seizure and the arrests was conducted on the basis of an intelligence report received by WCCB

kolkata Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 15:55 IST
Tanmay Chatterjee
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
The seized leopard skin.
The seized leopard skin.(Source: Wildlife Crime Control Bureau)
         

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) and the state forest department on Monday seized a leopard skin and arrested two men from the Tollygunge area of south Kolkata. The raid that led to the seizure and the arrests was conducted on the basis of an intelligence report received by WCCB.

The arrested men have been identified as Pintu Mahato, 32, and his brother, Shankar Mahato, 29, said Agni Mitra, deputy director (eastern region), WCCB. The accused men were being interrogated. Both are residents of the Haridevpur area in the southern fringes of Kolkata.

