Leopard skin seized in Kolkata; two arrested

kolkata

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 15:55 IST

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) and the state forest department on Monday seized a leopard skin and arrested two men from the Tollygunge area of south Kolkata. The raid that led to the seizure and the arrests was conducted on the basis of an intelligence report received by WCCB.

The arrested men have been identified as Pintu Mahato, 32, and his brother, Shankar Mahato, 29, said Agni Mitra, deputy director (eastern region), WCCB. The accused men were being interrogated. Both are residents of the Haridevpur area in the southern fringes of Kolkata.