Madhu Kishwar posts anti-India Islamic rally video, booked for spreading fake news

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 16:19 IST

The Kolkata Police on Monday registered a case against Delhi-based academic and rights activist Madhu Purnima Kishwar for tweeting a video of an Islamic rally in Bangladesh and claiming that it took place in Kolkata.

The video shows thousands of members of the Muslim community taking part in a massive roadshow in the heart of a city with a song playing in the background. The Bengali lyrics clearly refer to Bangladesh and several flags of the country and policemen in riot gear can also be seen in the 1.42 minute clip.

“Hindustan (India) will not find its place because it has taken a stand against Islam…” part of the lyrics say.

Kishwar, who tweeted the video on Sunday night, wrote, “In Kolkatta.”

A first information report (FIR) has been drawn against Kishwar, said Murlidhar Sharma, joint commissioner (crime) of the Kolkata Police. The Information Technology cell of the detective department deals with cases like these.

Marking Kishwar’s tweet as fake, the Kolkata Police tweeted, “#FakeNewsAlert A video clip from Bangladesh is being falsely claimed to be from Kolkata. Legal action initiated.”

Kishwar’s post was retweeted 2,681 times and drew 4,385 replies till 3 pm on Monday.

Noted Supreme Court lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan retweeted the post of the Kolkata Police. “Great. These fake news & hate news spreaders must be brought to account. This lady is a serial offender,” he wrote.

“We strongly condemn this spreading of fake news. No matter how hard people may try, the secular fabric of West Bengal cannot be destroyed,” said Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member and party spokesperson Saugata Roy.

Kishwar had been in news in the past for posting controversial videos from Bangladesh and claiming that the incidents took place in India.