e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Mamata Banerjee remembers former Bengal CM Bidhan Chandra Roy on National Doctors’ Day

Mamata Banerjee remembers former Bengal CM Bidhan Chandra Roy on National Doctors’ Day

The West Bengal government has announced a state holiday on the occasion in the honour of doctors and other medical personnel engaged in the fight against Covid-19.

kolkata Updated: Jul 01, 2020 16:08 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
The National Doctors’ Day is celebrated in India on July 1 as a mark of respect to the doctors around the country for their service throughout the year.
The National Doctors’ Day is celebrated in India on July 1 as a mark of respect to the doctors around the country for their service throughout the year.(PTI)
         

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday remembered one of her predecessors, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, on his birth and death anniversary which is observed as the National Doctors’ Day in the country.

She congratulated all the doctors, health workers, their family members and the administration for their services for the well-being of the people.

“Remembering former Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy on his birth and death anniversary. The day is celebrated as National #DoctorsDay in his honour,” Banerjee tweeted.

The West Bengal government has announced a state holiday on the occasion in the honour of doctors and other medical personnel engaged in the fight against Covid-19.

“On #DoctorsDay I congratulate all doctors, health warriors, the administration and their families. As a token of appreciation, GoWB has declared a State Holiday today in honour of the frontline Covid warriors,” she said in another tweet.

The National Doctors’ Day is celebrated in India on July 1 as a mark of respect to the doctors around the country for their service throughout the year.

It is celebrated in the honour of former West Bengal chief minister Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, who was a prominent medical practitioner.

tags
top news
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
PM Modi’s Weibo account goes blank in China; profile photo, posts taken down
PM Modi’s Weibo account goes blank in China; profile photo, posts taken down
6 dead, 16 injured in boiler explosion at NLC power plant in Tamil Nadu
6 dead, 16 injured in boiler explosion at NLC power plant in Tamil Nadu
India sending high-powered boats to match heavy Chinese vessels in Ladakh
India sending high-powered boats to match heavy Chinese vessels in Ladakh
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till July 15 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till July 15 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Tests reduced despite rising Covid-19 deaths, cases: AIIMS worker to Rahul Gandhi
Tests reduced despite rising Covid-19 deaths, cases: AIIMS worker to Rahul Gandhi
Thackeray says human beings have given up, prays for miracle to overcome Covid crisis
Thackeray says human beings have given up, prays for miracle to overcome Covid crisis
Watch: Taapsee Pannu on lockdown, Bollywood nepotism row and more 
Watch: Taapsee Pannu on lockdown, Bollywood nepotism row and more 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In