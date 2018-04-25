No democracy, demand for President’s rule in Bengal merits discussion: Somnath Chatterjee

There is no apparent sign of democracy in Bengal and law and order situation is reaching a stage where a demand for President’s rule will merit consideration, former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee said in Kolkata on Wednesday. Referring to the violence over filing of nomination for panchayat polls, he requested the media to report the truth.

“In democracy, one cannot establish the right to rule by using force or misusing the police. People of Bengal will not accept this for long. The demand for promulgation of Article 356 (of the Constitution) has been raised in certain quarters. The situation is reaching a stage where such a demand will merit discussion,” Chatterjee said.

“I want to ask the chief minister why is there so much violence given the fact that her party enjoys absolute majority,” Chatterjee said without naming Mamata Banerjee.

Interestingly, it was BJP state president Dilip Ghosh who first talked of President’s rule on April 23 amid violence across Bengal.

CPI(M) expelled the former 10-time Lok Sabha MP in 2008 because he did not step down as Speaker of the Lok Sabha after his party withdrew support from UPA1 over the Indo-US nuclear deal. On Wednesday, opposition leaders said the veteran lawyer and Constitution expert had correctly gauged the ground reality.

“The situation in Bengal is fast approaching a state where we will be forced to demand imposition of President’s rule,” Dilip Ghosh said on April 23.

Ever since nomination for the rural polls began on April 2, opposition parties without exception have alleged that ruling party supporters unleashed violence from the very first hour to prevent their candidates from submitting nomination papers. A total of seven persons lost their lives and hundreds were injured during filing of nomination from April 2 to 9 and on April 23.

“I have a lot of respect for Somnath Chatterjee, the lawyer. But if he finds merit in the demand for President’s rule on such small issues, I don’t feel there is any need to comment on it,” said Bengal panchayat minister Subrata Mukherjee.

“When people get old they often repent. After all, Chatterjee is a senior politician who failed to establish democracy in his own party,” quipped Trinamool secretary general Partha Chatterjee.

“Chatterjee is a veteran parliamentarian. Any sensible person will say there is no rule of law in Bengal. The administration has collapsed because it is not in control. Goons are running the show,” alleged CPI(M) Politburo member Md Salim.

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha agreed with Chatterjee. “Bengal is heading for the day when people will demand President’s rule. The government initially used the police to its advantage and now it has lost control over the police,” alleged Sinha.

“The Constitution lays down that once an election process begins, courts cannot interfere. But that applies to normal situation. If candidates cannot file nominations and have to run away in the face of attacks, what sort of elections are we talking about? In such a situation, the courts can certainly step in. Had I been arguing in court, I would have highlighted this point,” said Chatterjee.

“I have heard the ruling party alleging that opposition parties are responsible for the violence. If they are correct, then what are the police doing?” Chatterjee asked.