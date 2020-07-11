e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Prominent Tollywood Koel Mallick actor, her family test positive for Covid-19

Koel Mallick made the announcement through a tweet on Friday.

kolkata Updated: Jul 11, 2020 08:31 IST
Koel Mallick, a prominent Bengali actor, and her family, including her father Ranjit Mallick, who is a veteran actor, have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“Baba Ma Rane & I are tested COVID-19 Positive...self quarantined!” Koel Mallick tweeted on Friday afternoon. 

Rane is her husband. The couple had a child on May 5.

West Bengal registered 1,198 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday—the highest single-day spike till date—taking the number of cases to 27,109. And, 26 people died taking the toll in the state to 880.

