e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / ‘Provisions in Constitution present to reduce political violence in Bengal’: Union minister Babul Supriyo

‘Provisions in Constitution present to reduce political violence in Bengal’: Union minister Babul Supriyo

Supriyo claimed that the people of the state have made up their mind to vote for the BJP in the assembly elections, which are likely to be held in April-May next year.

kolkata Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 16:15 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Kolkata
BJP President JP Nadda along with Minister of State Babul Supriyo during BJP West Bengal State Executive Meeting via video conferencing, in New Delhi.
BJP President JP Nadda along with Minister of State Babul Supriyo during BJP West Bengal State Executive Meeting via video conferencing, in New Delhi. (PTI)
         

Union Minister Babul Supriyo said on Friday that the Trinamool Congress should mend its ways and desist from “intimidating voters”, otherwise there are provisions in the Constitution to take care of such things.

Supriyo alleged that more than 130 BJP workers have been killed in West Bengal.

“The TMC should mend its ways. Only a few months are left for the elections. If the TMC members think they can intimidate voters and engage in political violence, then there are provisions in the Constitution to take care of such things,” he told a local news channel.

Supriyo claimed that the people of the state have made up their mind to vote for the BJP in the assembly elections, which are likely to be held in April-May next year.

“We want the people who voted TMC to power to topple the present government through a democratic process,” said Supriyo.

The TMC said that Supriyo was hinting at imposing President’s rule in the state.

“If he was hinting at the imposition of Article 356 in Bengal, then he should first talk about the imposition of President’s rule in Uttar Pradesh where rule of law has ceased to exist,” TMC MP Sougata Roy said. PTI PNT SOM SOM

tags
top news
Jaish’s ‘nefarious plot’ thwarted, PM Modi thanks security forces
Jaish’s ‘nefarious plot’ thwarted, PM Modi thanks security forces
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
Maharashtra mulls freeze on flights, trains from Delhi as Covid-19 cases spike in Capital
Maharashtra mulls freeze on flights, trains from Delhi as Covid-19 cases spike in Capital
PM Modi meets Shah, Doval as army thwarts major terrorist attack
PM Modi meets Shah, Doval as army thwarts major terrorist attack
Poor air quality forces Sonia Gandhi to shift out of Delhi on doctors’ advice
Poor air quality forces Sonia Gandhi to shift out of Delhi on doctors’ advice
Delhi health minister ropes in Superman, Batman to fight Covid-19
Delhi health minister ropes in Superman, Batman to fight Covid-19
Most Covid-19 deaths occur 10 days after hospitalisation: Delhi health minister
Most Covid-19 deaths occur 10 days after hospitalisation: Delhi health minister
What a billionaire wants
What a billionaire wants
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In