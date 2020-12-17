e-paper
Second setback: Jitendra Tiwari quits TMC ahead of Amit Shah’s visit; may join BJP

The MLA has also resigned from his post of primary member of the party. Tiwari becomes the second leader to resign from the party within a span of 24 hours, following the footsteps of rebel TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari who resigned from the party on Wednesday.

kolkata Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 19:07 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
His exit comes when the speculations are rife with reports of TMC leaders switching parties and joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
His exit comes when the speculations are rife with reports of TMC leaders switching parties and joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).(ANI)
         

In a second loss to Trinamool Congress party within 24 hours, MLA Jitendra Tiwari on Thursday exited the party stating that he has not being allowed to work for the people.

The MLA has also resigned from his post of primary member of the party. Tiwari becomes the second leader to resign from the party within a span of 24 hours, following the footsteps of rebel TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari who resigned from the party on Wednesday.

“I have resigned from the post of the chairman of the Board of Administrators of Asansol Municipal Corporation. If I am not allowed to work, what will I do with the post? So, I resigned,” Tiwari was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

“There is no point in continuing in the TMC as I am not being allowed to work for the people,” Tiwari alleged.

His exit comes when the speculations are rife with reports of TMC leaders switching parties and joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), even as the chief minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged that BJP leaders are trying to coerce her party members to exit and join the “saffron camp”.

