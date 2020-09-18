e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Two, including a minor, killed in a clash in south Bengal

Two, including a minor, killed in a clash in south Bengal

A clash broke out in West Midnapore district of West Bengal on Thursday night.

kolkata Updated: Sep 18, 2020 11:20 IST
HT Correspondent | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
A minor was among the two people killed in violence in Bengal on Thursday.
A minor was among the two people killed in violence in Bengal on Thursday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Two persons, including a 14-year-old boy, were killed and at least three others, including a minor girl, were injured when a clash broke out in West Midnapore district in south Bengal, late on Thursday night.

Keshpur in West Midnapore district, where the clash took place around 11 pm on Thursday, had remained the hotbed for political violence for several years with violent clashes between the CPI(M) and the TMC claiming dozens of lives in the past.

“Two persons including a minor boy were killed. Three others have been injured. We are investigating,” said Dinesh Kumar, superintendent of police of West Midnapore district.

Crude bombs were hurled and villagers said that a few shots were also fired. A few houses were also ransacked.

The dead have been identified as Sheikh Mazhar and Sheikh Nasim. Both died on the spot. The injured were rushed to the state-run hospital with splinter injuries.

Also Read: BJP, TMC pay homage to dead workers in grim reminder of Bengal political violence

Even though police didn’t comment anything on whether it was a political clash, villagers said that it was a clash between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

While local BJP leaders denied any involvement and said that it was an internal clash between two factions of the ruling TMC, the TMC said it was a family feud which turned violent with alleged incitement by the BJP.

tags
top news
India readies for QUAD and 2 plus 2 dialogues, China is elephant in the room
India readies for QUAD and 2 plus 2 dialogues, China is elephant in the room
Allies for decades, SAD-BJP move away as govt passes farm bills
Allies for decades, SAD-BJP move away as govt passes farm bills
LIVE: Several MPs raise questions on ordinance route of Homeopathy Bill
LIVE: Several MPs raise questions on ordinance route of Homeopathy Bill
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Bombay HC to hear bail pleas of 3 accused in drugs case
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Bombay HC to hear bail pleas of 3 accused in drugs case
PM Modi to inaugurate Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar today
PM Modi to inaugurate Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar today
Agriculture bills passed in Lok Sabha, farmers protest: All you need to know
Agriculture bills passed in Lok Sabha, farmers protest: All you need to know
With 96,424 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally surges past 5.2 million
With 96,424 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally surges past 5.2 million
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In