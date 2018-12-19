Two school teachers injured in TMC factional fight in Bengal’s Cooch Behar

Three persons, including two school teachers, were injured outside a school in Dinhata of Cooch Behar district in north Bengal on Wednesday as the supporters of the youth wing of ruling Trinamool Congress allegedly attacked other supporters of the mother party.

Those who sustained bullet injuries were Majnu Hussain, Manowar Hussain and Mofazzul Hossain, said North Bengal development minister Rabindranath Ghosh, who, however, did not admit that it was a factional fight.

The incident took place at around 11-11:30 am in Gitaldaha in Dinhata subdivision about 704 km away from Kolkata.

“While one was beaten with sticks, another was beaten with the butt of a gun. The third person was injured when a bullet grazed his head. None of our party members was involved in the attack,” said Ghosh, who pinned the blame on supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Foward Bloc and the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

The injured -- all Trinamool supporters -- were initially rushed to Dinhata subdivisional hospital.

Police refused to comment on the incident.

Since the panchayat elections in May, three Trinamool Congress supporters have been killed allegedly in factional feuds in Dinhata subdivision of Cooch Behar district.

Malati Rava, Cooch Behar district president in Cooch Behar said, this incident is another of the many factional fights of the Trinamool Congress.

Locals alleged that the assaulters, who came in an SUV, were supporters of Yuva, the youth wing of the ruling party.

Abu al Azad, who is the pradhan of Gitaldah gram panchayat , said that that the assaulters had won the rural polls as independent candidates, despite the ruling party not issuing tickets to them. “Since then they (read Trinamool leaders) are conspiring against me. Wednesday’s incident was one of those they tried to blame on me,” said Azad, 63., who is a supporter of Yuva.

“Azad’s boys are unleashing terror, but the police are mute spectators,” alleged Rafi Ahmed, the general secretary of Trinamool block committee.

Incidentally, chief minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly said at public meetings that she will not tolerate factional fights in the party and will take action against elements found stoking factionalism.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 22:46 IST