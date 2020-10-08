West Bengal: BJP workers clash with police during march to state secretariat; pistol seized

kolkata

Oct 08, 2020

Hundreds of workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), clashed with police on Thursday afternoon when they were stopped from proceeding towards Nabanna, the state secretariat in West Bengal’s Howrah district, as it was in violation of the prohibitory orders in place.

The BJYM had organised ‘Nabanna Chalo’ (March to Nabanna) in protest against issues ranging from alleged lack of employment opportunities in Bengal to law and order problems. However, the government did not give permission for the agitation. Also, Section 144 of CrPC is imposed in and around Nabanna throughout the year.

Around 2 pm, there was chaos on the streets in parts of central Kolkata and Howrah as BJP and BJYM workers clashed with the police. They hurled brickbats; bombs also went off at two locations in Howrah district although it was not clear who hurled them. In Kolkata, police used water cannons, using a purple dye for the first time to mark the agitators, and resorted to baton charge at Howrah bridge, Hastings, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Burrabazar and Brabourne Road. A pistol was also seized from a BJP worker in Howrah.

BJYM national president and Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru, Tejasvi Surya, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, national secretary Arvind Menon, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh and other senior leaders were present with the first batch of BJP workers that clashed with the police around noon.

Ghosh alleged that Menon sustained injury in a stampede-like situation near the state BJP headquarters on Central Avenue.

BJP state vice-president Raju Banerjee fell ill after he was hit by a cannon jet at Hastings. Vijayvargiya and BJP Lok Sabha member Locket Chatterjee started a sit-in demonstration at Hastings, alleging atrocity by the police.

“Police attacked peaceful demonstrators. Stones were pelted on us by some people who were definitely not policemen,” alleged Chatterjee.

Surya, who was in Howrah with state BJYM president Soumitra Khan, addressed the gathering before the march. “The youth of India are with you...The Mamata Banerjee government has failed to meet the aspirations of millions of youths. They do not have jobs. You must raise your voice against the misrule West Bengal is witnessing,” said Surya.

The Trinamool Congress also took out a procession from Jadavpur University to Golpark in south Kolkata to counter the BJP, accusing the latter of creating unrest in the state.

An Indian ordnance factory-made .32 pistol was seized from a BJP worker in the Howrah Maidan area. The man has been detained.

While seeking permission for the march, the BJYM had informed the government on Wednesday that each of the four rallies would have around 25,000 people.

In reply to the BJYM, the home department cited an order of the Centre which banned gathering of over 100 people. It said the government would allow the BJYM to hold peaceful and democratic rallies at places where prohibitory orders were not violated.