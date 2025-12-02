Pakistan faces backlash after images suggest expired items were sent to Sri Lanka as part of its cyclone relief shipment

A controversy broke out on Tuesday after photos on social media suggested that Pakistan sent expired supplies as part of its emergency relief aid to Sri Lanka. The images - shared widely on X - showed yellow packets stamped with Pakistani and Sri Lankan flags, along with what users claimed was an October 2024 expiry date. Pakistan slammed for sending expired products to Sri Lanka(X/@JyothishNPillai)

The posts triggered immediate criticism, with several users calling the situation “shameful.”

How the allegation surfaced

The consignment was dispatched from Islamabad as part of Pakistan’s support package for families hit by Cyclone Ditwah and the floods that followed. According to earlier updates from the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo, the shipment carried food items, milk, water, medical essentials and other basic supplies meant for regions affected by landslides.

The High Commission had shared images on X of the handover ceremony, noting that the assistance was a gesture of solidarity. Their post - now deleted - read: “Relief packages from Pakistan have been successfully delivered to assist our brothers and sisters affected by the recent floods in Sri Lanka… PAKISTAN STANDS WITH SRI LANKA TODAY AND ALWAYS.”

The Pakistan High Commission post was later deleted.

Sri Lankan officials raise concerns

Once the supplies were opened and sorted, officials in Sri Lanka’s disaster management and foreign affairs divisions reportedly found that some packages appeared past their use-by dates. Internal assessments flagged the issue as a “serious concern,” though no formal public statement has been released by Colombo, as per Free Press Journal.

The images circulating online only intensified the scrutiny. One post read, “Expired food as food relief. That's Pakistan's version of “humanitarian aid.” Another said, “you have to be very high level of scum to send expired food to those who need it the most.” The comments kept piling up as the photos gained traction.

No clarification so far

Pakistani authorities have not responded to the claims. There is no confirmation yet on whether the dates were misread, whether they applied to only a portion of the stock, or whether a printing error may be involved. Sri Lankan agencies, on their part, have not stated if any expired items were distributed or withheld from relief operations.