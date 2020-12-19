e-paper
‘Learn to accept rejections — in work & life!’

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 00:39 IST
Deep Saxena
Deep Saxena
Actor Poulomi Das during her visit to Lucknow
Actor Poulomi Das during her visit to Lucknow
         

Actor Poulomi Das broke the shackles of fair-skinned obsession in modelling and glamour industry. Her successful stint on the ramp, then on TV and now on OTT, are fair examples of how the dusky actor carved a niche for herself.

During her visit to Lucknow, the ‘Kartik Purnima’ actor described her journey. “Every industry has different requirements; so to our industry. One needs to find out where one fits and how one can change people’s perspective and perception. In my case, I am very ‘dheet’ (firm in belief) so I give my best wherever I feel like it.”

Das said one needs to accept rejection not just in work but in life too. “If you don’t accept rejection, you’re gonna be nowhere! It’s part of life. As a kid, no one thought I would be a model or an actor, but today, I am one.”

The strength she got was from her parents. “I am blessed that my mom and dad always said ‘you are the best!’ I always kept that in mind and marched ahead. I was a national institute student and one day I said that I have to go to Mumbai. They were surprised but supported my belief. So, I will say parents should support their children’s calling and dreams. And, once they do, it does not matter what others say.”

She played the parallel lead in OTT series ‘Dil Hi Toh Hai’ and a negative character in ‘Baarish’ starring Sharman Joshi.

Having done both TV and web she said, “As we have to shoot an episode every day, so somewhere quality is compromised, whereas on OTT, we shoot very high quality content like a movie. Also, our audience is different so is the treatment.”

Das is excited for her upcoming show that was shot during the unlock phase. “I play a ‘dasi’ in ‘Paurashpur’ who becomes queen. We shot in extreme Covid conditions where we were being tested every two days. I learned sword fighting and even hurt my leg as it was too heavy to handle.”

