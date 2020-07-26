e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / 12-year-old skater from Chandigarh dances her way into India Book of Records

12-year-old skater from Chandigarh dances her way into India Book of Records

Her father taught her skating through Youtube and now Janvi Jindal performs like an expert.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 26, 2020 12:40 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Chandigarh
She started her training at the age of eight. Janvi was trained by a Punjabi choreographer following which she learned dancing while skating.
She started her training at the age of eight. Janvi was trained by a Punjabi choreographer following which she learned dancing while skating. (ANI)
         

Twelve-year-old Janvi Jindal from Chandigarh registered her name in the India Book of Records in two special categories --- ‘Marvellous feat to glide downstairs while skating’ and ‘youngest to perform Bhangra on skates’.

Janvi also won the national skating championship in 2019.

Skates is an art that is all about balance. Her father taught her skating through Youtube and now Janvi performs like an expert.

She started her training at the age of eight. Janvi was trained by a Punjabi choreographer following which she learned dancing while skating.

Speaking to ANI Janvi told, “I started my training at the age of eight, my father trained me with the help of Youtube. I am taking special training from a choreographer in order to learn dance moves while skating. I want to make records in the future. I feel proud after getting registered in the India Book of Records.”

Her family claimed that she is the first in India, who can glide downstairs while skating and also perform Bhangra with skates on.

tags
top news
China begins live-fire drills with ‘powerful’ ammo near South China Sea
China begins live-fire drills with ‘powerful’ ammo near South China Sea
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
LIVE: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally crosses 25,000; death toll at 140
LIVE: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally crosses 25,000; death toll at 140
‘Pakistan tried to backstab’: PM Modi recalls Kargil War in Mann Ki Baat
‘Pakistan tried to backstab’: PM Modi recalls Kargil War in Mann Ki Baat
Tired of wearing masks, think of corona warriors: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
Tired of wearing masks, think of corona warriors: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
Goa’s hero doctor, govt spar over time off during Covid-19
Goa’s hero doctor, govt spar over time off during Covid-19
PM Modi interacts with students who cleared board exams on Mann Ki Baat
PM Modi interacts with students who cleared board exams on Mann Ki Baat
Sushant Rajput death: Why Kangana Ranaut hasn’t given statement to police yet
Sushant Rajput death: Why Kangana Ranaut hasn’t given statement to police yet
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In