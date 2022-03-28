Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Air France-KLM to increase India flights from 20 to 30 per week in May

Published on Mar 28, 2022 05:59 PM IST
PTI |

The Air France-KLM Group on Monday said it will increase its regular India flights from 20 per week in April to 30 per week in May.

Regular international flights resumed on Sunday after a coronavirus pandemic-induced hiatus of approximately two years.

During the last two years, limited international passenger flights were operating between India and select countries -- including France and the Netherlands -- under bilateral air bubble arrangements.

"Following the resumption, Air France and KLM will progressively increase flight operations from India, starting with 20 weekly flights in April and expand frequency to 30 weekly fights in May," the group's press release stated.

Air France will operate from four gateways -- Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai -- and KLM from Delhi and Mumbai, it said.

Jean-Noel Rault, Air France - KLM General Manager Indian Subcontinent, said, "India is a strategic market for Air France and KLM, thanks to a strong VFR (visiting fiends and relatives) segment and incoming tourism we anticipate a rapid recovery that should help the industry."

"We will carefully monitor the market situation as we intend to reach our pre-pandemic activity over the summer of 2022," Rault added. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
air france flights international flights travel
