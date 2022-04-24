Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Alia Bhatt's trainer demonstrates yoga breathing techniques to beat the heat
lifestyle

Alia Bhatt's trainer demonstrates yoga breathing techniques to beat the heat

"It is very important to keep yourself hydrated at all times and out of the heat as much as possible," wrote Anshuka as she demonstrated three breathing techniques.
Alia Bhatt's trainer demonstrates yoga breathing techniques to beat the heat(Pixabay)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 09:54 AM IST
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

The summer is here with the scorching heat and the need of rehydrating our bodies constantly. Anywhere, summer is difficult to live through because we are constantly sweating, getting dehydrated and sick. Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday's yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani said, "It is very important to keep yourself hydrated at all times and out of the heat as much as possible." Anshuka further demonstrated three yoga breathing techniques which can help us to beat the heat this summer. Tale a look at the breathing techniques here:

Chandrabhedana (Left nostril breathing) - In the video, Anshuka can be seen sitting on a bed of sorts with her legs folded and her one hand in a mudra position rested on her knee. Then she can be seen closing her right nostril with her finger and breathing through the left nostril. She also added that Pranayam is more effective than any asana as it helps in cooling down the body.

RELATED STORIES

Sheetkari – For this breathing technique, Anshuka can be seen joining her teeth and drawing in an inhalation. As the air passed through the spit, it cooled down before entering the body. Hence, it helps in cooling the body from inside. The air should be exhaled from the nose.

Visualisation meditations – Anshuka wrote that sometimes visualising a snow-capped mountain while meditating helps in cooling the temperature of the body. "This takes a little time to master, but is very rewarding as a practice,” she added. She also wrote that we can visualise the colour dark blue when the colour outside of us is bright yellow of the sunshine.

ALSO READ: Yoga poses and tips to beat the heat and boost energy levels

Anshuka further shared a pro tip and wrapped her post - to combat the heat this summer, we must include more rich and citrus fruits and vegetables in the diet and must keep ourselves hydrated at all times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yoga asana
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP