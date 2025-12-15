3 seater sofa covers that will revamp your living room while protecting your furniture! 8 top-rated picks
Published on: Dec 15, 2025 09:00 am IST
Sofa covers bring new life to your living room while protecting cushions from spills and pets, making a 3 seater sofa cover an easy upgrade for any home.
HOKIPO 200gsm Knitting Jacquard Sofa Cover 3 Seater Fully Covered, Sea Blue (NEW-5309-BL) View Details
₹1,785
|
Amazon Brand - Solimo Polyester Spandex Stretchable Sofa Slipcover (3 Seater, Olive) View Details
₹979
|
HOKIPO HomeHues Series Printed Quilted Sofa Seat Mat for 3 Seater Sofa with 2 Armrest Covers with Pockets, Multicolor Leaves (IN-809-D2 + IN-814-D2*2) View Details
₹1,289
|
STITCHNEST Quilted Velvet Sofa Cover with Tassels – 70x52 Inch, Pastel Green with White Polka Dots, Soft & Playful, Washable Sofa Protector for 3-Seater View Details
₹999
|
Outlay Home Universal 3 Seater Sofa Cover with Elasticity, Protective, Stretchable, Spandex & Polyester Sofa Slipcover (3 Seater, 185cm * 230cm) (Blue Lining) View Details
₹679
|
HOMETHREADS Premium Style Anti Slip Sofa Cover Set | Polyester Sofa Slipcover | 1Pc Front Cover with Attached Backrest Mat + 2Pc Armrest Mat (Coffee_Rose, 1 Seater | 63x185cm) View Details
₹1,251
|
House of Quirk Mughal Series Anti-Slip Sofa Cover Mat with Pocket | Polyester Couch Protector for Pets, Kids & Spills (Mughal Buta, 180x170cm, Three Seater) View Details
|
|
HOKIPO UrbanQuilt 3 Seater Quilted Polyester Sofa Cover Mat, 170x184 cm, Beige (AR-4665-M2) View Details
₹1,487
|
