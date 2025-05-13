5 cute home decor and interior design tips to make your kitchen monsoon-proof and Pinterest-worthy

The monsoon season is accompanied by beautiful rains and pleasant weather but it also brings along dampness, stickiness and excess moisture in the kitchen. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO at Saraf Furniture, five cute and effective suggestions to help you stay stylish, clean and maintain your kitchen even in this weather. 5 cute kitchen hacks to save your home interior this rainy season.(Images by Pinterest)

1. Start by taking care of the furniture in the kitchen

Drawers and cabinets made of wood can get swollen or develop mold during the rainy season. To keep them safe, cover your cabinets with moisture proof materials. You even have the option of choosing colorful or printed liners which can make the shelves look festive. Keeping sick camphor balls or kneem leaves inside the cabinet also aids in the restriction of moisture and foul smell.

Budget-friendly kitchen glow-up? Start with these 5 home decor and interior design details.(Image by Michael Berelc)

2. Next, replace regular containers with airtight ones to keep this food crisp and fresh

During monsoon, chips, biscuits, and even spices are prone to being soggy or sticky. Using airtight jars with cute pastel lids or clear glass jars with labels will not only protect your food but also beautify your kitchen shelves. You can even drop a bay leaf in your rice or flour jar to keep bugs naturally at bay.

3. Another easy and adorable idea is incorporating wall hooks and racks

Monsoon means more wet utensils so keeping your counter clear is smart. Spoons, spatulas, and cups can be hanged using a decorative hook or a wooden rack. Choose fun designs like fruits and animals or vintage metal for a café-style look. It helps to keep the kitchen dry, clean, and organized.

4. Don’t forget the kitchen floor

Rain water from shoes or washing can make it slippery. Use anti-skid mats beside the sink and entrance. You can choose mats with fun food prints or kitchen quotes. Microfiber mats are a great choice because they soak up water quickly and dry just as fast.

From Warped Cabinets to Soggy Cereal: Here’s How to Monsoon-Proof Your Kitchen Like a Pro.(Image by Pinterest)

5. Finally, an indoor herb garden can beautifully liven up your kitchen

Although mint, coriander, and basil thrive indoors, the monsoon season may impede the sunshine. To make it more fun and environmentally friendly, colorful pots or upcycled glass jars embellished with labels can be used. This enhanced the decor of the kitchen and provides easy access to homegrown herbs during cooking.

These suggestions are easy to implement and at the same time have a cute design. A little bit of love combined with creative touches allows the kitchen to be stylish, even during monsoon.