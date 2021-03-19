IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / A dip in the Arctic: Sanjoy Narayan on his love for ice-swimming
The author, photographed by a drone while descending into an ice-hole in Helsinki. (Photo: Sami Kero)
The author, photographed by a drone while descending into an ice-hole in Helsinki. (Photo: Sami Kero)
art culture

A dip in the Arctic: Sanjoy Narayan on his love for ice-swimming

Nothing can prepare you for the shock of stripping down and descending into an ice-hole in the dead of Finland’s winter. But after the shock comes a euphoria. There’s a reason ice-swimmers are addicted, and some won’t even warm up in a sauna afterwards.
READ FULL STORY
By Sanjoy Narayan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:15 PM IST

It happened in January. In Finland, the northernmost nation of the European Union, January is usually the coldest month of the long and cold winter season. Temperatures in Celsius frequently drop down to double-digit negative and the Baltic Sea, Gulf of Finland and Gulf of Bothnia that surround the country freeze. You can ski on the frozen sea, skate, walk, even drive to islands in the archipelagos, or, if you’re ballsy enough, you can take a dip in a hole cut into the frozen surface of the sea.

As I said, it happened in January. My companion, Pia, a 53-year-old feisty Finn well-versed in the art of gentle persuasion, got me to abandon all rational thinking and take the plunge with her. It was a bone-chillingly cold day. The air temperature was nudging -20 and where we were, on Eiranranta, in Helsinki’s West Harbour district, the wind made it seem even colder.

First I watched Pia climb down a ladder and dip into the ice-hole clad in a swimsuit, and gloves and booties made of neoprene to protect her fingers and toes. She was in for around a minute and then back up to quickly change into dry warm clothes.

I mustered all the courage I could and stripped down to my swimming trunks, borrowed her neoprene gloves and went down the ladder to the hole in the ice. It’s not easy to describe what you feel when your body first hits the cold water. It’s important to breathe, Pia had told me, and I did, but the cold rush that hit me wasn’t something you can prepare for. A few seconds after that numbing shock, though, you start feeling good. The water in the ice-hole is warmer than the air. It ranges from 0.2 to around 2 degrees C. The cold really hits you again when you climb out of the hole and get dressed.

The cult of ice-swimmers that go to Eiranranta are a bit more masochistic than most others, who prefer to get into a sauna, then go for a dip, and finish it off with another visit to the warmth of the sauna. At Eiranranta there is no sauna!

As I got back into my fleeces and gargantuan parka, I could feel a surge of freshness and a glow of happiness, partly I suppose because of the endorphin rush that ice-swimmers swear by, but also because I knew that I now had bragging rights. My bragging didn’t go exactly as I’d expected. That evening, when I somewhat conceitedly Instagrammed a picture of me in the ice-hole, many of my Finnish friends commented asking if I’d lost my mind.

Not everybody is into ice-swimming in Finland. Most people think anyone’s a lunatic to do it. But those who are into it are obsessive about it. Janne, 43, is an engineer in Helsinki. Every morning around 10, he cycles down to the seaside where the ladders lead down for the dips. He started swimming in the lakes (there are 188,000 of them in Finland) and the sea in the summer of 2018. He said it was so cold for him even in summer (Finnish summers, as you might have guessed, are mild) that he used to wear a neoprene bodysuit. But by October that year, when it turned to autumn, Janne started getting used to the cold and soon shed the bodysuit. By the time the sea started freezing, he was hooked.

He thinks the dips give him a mental boost. Some studies, including one conducted at the University of Oulu by Pirkko Huttunen and Hannu Rintamäki, have found that ice-hole swimming can boost self-confidence, alleviate chronic pain and help manage stress. Regular ice-swimming is believed to raise overall levels of endorphins and dopamine, both considered “happy hormones”. Deeper research has indicated that it can also help produce more serotonin, which balances mood, and oxytocin, which is associated with sexual activity.

Janne is more pragmatic about why he goes ice-swimming: it’s a mental boost, of course, and a natural antidepressant, but it also gives him a chance to get out of the house — he has two young children — and have some time to himself. For someone who started swimming in a bodysuit in summer, he’s now able to stay much longer in the cold water than anyone else I’ve met. “He’s not human,” one ice-hole swimmer said to me, “he’s a seal.”

Sami Kero, a photojournalist with Helsingin Sanomat, Finland’s largest-circulated newspaper, has been working for years on a project to document ice-swimmers, sometimes using drones to photograph the cult of people who are his subjects. Last week, after shooting me with his drone, he sent me a message: “Please let me know if you find some new nice ice hole locations. We can try to get better shots.” He doesn’t swim himself but his mission is to do a book on the practice, which an estimated 150,000 people in Finland (pop. 5.5 million) are believed to follow.

Some get addicted easily. When Pia started going for a daily swim to the sea it was last summer and she didn’t think she’d carry on after October, when the sea started turning cold, but she just kept going. It has helped her arthritis, her skin feels better, and menopause related symptoms are more manageable, she says. Not everyone is driven by the health benefits. Toni, 41, who owns a street fashion brand and has been at it for three years, cradles a coffee cup to warm his fingers after a dip, and says: “The internet has much to read about how it helps, but for me it’s that jolt of freshness that I get.” Whether it’s good for your health or not, one thing is clear: It can hook you. I know. I am an addict.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
art culture

Oh, how the years go by: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

By By Dilip D’Souza
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:28 PM IST
At their college reunion, Alka and Bishamber met for the first time since they graduated
READ FULL STORY
Close
The author, photographed by a drone while descending into an ice-hole in Helsinki. (Photo: Sami Kero)
The author, photographed by a drone while descending into an ice-hole in Helsinki. (Photo: Sami Kero)
art culture

A dip in the Arctic: Sanjoy Narayan on his love for ice-swimming

By Sanjoy Narayan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:15 PM IST
Nothing can prepare you for the shock of stripping down and descending into an ice-hole in the dead of Finland’s winter. But after the shock comes a euphoria. There’s a reason ice-swimmers are addicted, and some won’t even warm up in a sauna afterwards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Part of Enjoy Enjaami’s appeal comes from its lyrics, written by Arivu. “It’s about the sweat and blood of the ancestors of the world. The context is universal,” he says. Part of the appeal is the video. Shot in Arivu’s village in Tamil Nadu, luscious warm tones frame him and Dhee (above).
Part of Enjoy Enjaami’s appeal comes from its lyrics, written by Arivu. “It’s about the sweat and blood of the ancestors of the world. The context is universal,” he says. Part of the appeal is the video. Shot in Arivu’s village in Tamil Nadu, luscious warm tones frame him and Dhee (above).
art culture

Meet Arivu and Dhee, the duo behind the viral protest song Enjoy Enjaami

By Vanessa Viegas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:58 PM IST
He’s a rapper from Tamil Nadu. She’s a Sri Lankan-Australian playback singer. Their song, with its unstoppable beat and luscious video, is just over a week old and already has over 31 million views on YouTube.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(ICC via Getty Images)
(ICC via Getty Images)
art culture

Bowled decisions: A tribute to cricketer Jhulan Goswami

By Snehal Pradhan
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:45 PM IST
India’s record-setting woman fast-bowler is 38, a living legend and still knocking down wickets. Over the years, she’s won over doubters, inspired and led by example.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The architect models his broken heart into a building plan. The Leewardists group gets its name from the term for the neglected side of a mountain or building. Leeward is the side that gets no wind or rain — and in structures, the rear, which often gets no design attention either.
The architect models his broken heart into a building plan. The Leewardists group gets its name from the term for the neglected side of a mountain or building. Leeward is the side that gets no wind or rain — and in structures, the rear, which often gets no design attention either.
art culture

Building on humour: Notes from life as an architect in India

By Natasha Rego
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:35 PM IST
Check out funny and heartfelt comics on the Leewardists pages on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, about constructing in a concrete jungle, with clients who shun creativity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Until the 19th century, confidential missives were folded in complicated patterns that turned the letter into its own tamperproof envelope. (Unlocking History Research Team)
Until the 19th century, confidential missives were folded in complicated patterns that turned the letter into its own tamperproof envelope. (Unlocking History Research Team)
art culture

How they did it: Reading a locked letter from 1697

By Vanessa Viegas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:28 PM IST
A team of international researchers has used the scans and algorithms to virtually unfold and read a 300-year-old letter without breaking its intricate seal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in Roohi. She plays a small-town girl who also happens, occasionally, to be a fearsome chudail. The film has performed better than expected. “But my enthusiasm waned as the film descended into tedium — despite the strenuous efforts of its lead actors,” Chopra says.
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in Roohi. She plays a small-town girl who also happens, occasionally, to be a fearsome chudail. The film has performed better than expected. “But my enthusiasm waned as the film descended into tedium — despite the strenuous efforts of its lead actors,” Chopra says.
art culture

Dark hall, bright future: Anupama Chopra on the return of moviegoing

By Anupama Chopra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:25 PM IST
At the screening of the first major Hindi film to be released in the pandemic, viewers kept their masks on and were excited to be back. A look at what has changed, and what should.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Songkran festival takes place from April 13 to 15 and in a normal year crowds pack the streets, spraying water guns or flinging water from pick-up trucks in what has been described as the world's biggest water fight.(Pixabay)
The Songkran festival takes place from April 13 to 15 and in a normal year crowds pack the streets, spraying water guns or flinging water from pick-up trucks in what has been described as the world's biggest water fight.(Pixabay)
art culture

Thailand bars Songkran festival water fights again due to pandemic

Reuters, Bangkok
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Thailand's Covid-19 task force said on Friday it will ban for a second year the street water fights that usually take place during celebrations for the upcoming Thai New Year due to the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The digital collage by the American artist Beeple, also known as Mike Winkelmann, a pioneer of the exploding virtual art market, sold for a record $69.3 million, Christie's announced on March 11, 2021. "Everydays: The First 5,000 Days" is now the most expensive NFT -- non-fungible token, or collectible digital asset transformed using blockchain into something ownable -- ever sold. (AFP)
The digital collage by the American artist Beeple, also known as Mike Winkelmann, a pioneer of the exploding virtual art market, sold for a record $69.3 million, Christie's announced on March 11, 2021. "Everydays: The First 5,000 Days" is now the most expensive NFT -- non-fungible token, or collectible digital asset transformed using blockchain into something ownable -- ever sold. (AFP)
art culture

Here's why the NFT craze actually does make sense

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:13 PM IST
The world is witnessing the beginning of a whole new genre of art and a new generation of art patrons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The two up-and-coming designers presented their collections at the ongoing FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 'phygital' edition -- a blend of physical and digital elements -- on Wednesday. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
The two up-and-coming designers presented their collections at the ongoing FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 'phygital' edition -- a blend of physical and digital elements -- on Wednesday. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
art culture

Virtual shows open a new doorway for fashion world: Gen Next designers

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Virtual shows could be a boon for the Indian fashion scene and open doors to a new world, believe Gen Next designers Wajahat Rather and Rahul Dasgupta.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Boston Symphony Orchestra music director James Levine appears during a performance at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass., on July 7, 2006. Levine, who ruled over the Metropolitan Opera for 4 1/2 decades before being eased out when his health declined and then fired for sexual improprieties, died March 9, 2021 in Palm Springs, Calif., of natural causes, his physician of 17 years, Dr. Len Horovitz, said Wednesday, March 17. He was 77. (AP)
Boston Symphony Orchestra music director James Levine appears during a performance at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass., on July 7, 2006. Levine, who ruled over the Metropolitan Opera for 4 1/2 decades before being eased out when his health declined and then fired for sexual improprieties, died March 9, 2021 in Palm Springs, Calif., of natural causes, his physician of 17 years, Dr. Len Horovitz, said Wednesday, March 17. He was 77. (AP)
art culture

James Levine, Metropolitan Opera conductor for four decades, dies at 77

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:44 AM IST
James Levine, who polished New York’s Metropolitan Opera into a world-renowned institution during four decades as conductor and director until he was fired for sexual harassment, has died. He was 77.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Herzog &amp; de Meuron building usually hosts one of the world's biggest art fairs in June, but last year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic and this year's has been moved to September.(Unsplash)
The Herzog & de Meuron building usually hosts one of the world's biggest art fairs in June, but last year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic and this year's has been moved to September.(Unsplash)
art culture

One year into pandemic, the art world adapts to survive

Reuters, Zurich
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:39 AM IST
The art world is reeling from the impact of lockdowns, travel bans and social distancing, and fairs like Art Basel suffered more than most. The business of buying and selling art is having to adapt to limit the damage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stone tablet marking First Amendment freedoms finds new home(AP)
Stone tablet marking First Amendment freedoms finds new home(AP)
art culture

Stone tablet marking First Amendment to be shifted to Philadelphia

AP, Philadelphia
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:51 AM IST
  • A 50-ton marble tablet that showcases the First Amendment is being moved from Washington to Philadelphia where it will be placed across the Independence Hall.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twelve months on, following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's roadmap out of lockdown for England, she is cautiously preparing to re-open them from mid-May.(Pixabay)
Twelve months on, following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's roadmap out of lockdown for England, she is cautiously preparing to re-open them from mid-May.(Pixabay)
art culture

Raising the curtain again: London theatres prepare to re-open a year on

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:15 PM IST
A year ago, Burns shut the doors to her six theatres, where shows like "Harry Potter And The Cursed Child" and "Everybody's Talking About Jamie" played to crowds in London's West End, as the Covid-19 pandemic took hold.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Walters Art Museum Hackerman House, Baltimore, United States. (Representational Image) (Pixabay)
Walters Art Museum Hackerman House, Baltimore, United States. (Representational Image) (Pixabay)
art culture

Founder of Baltimore art collection backed Confederate cause

AP, Baltimore
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:02 PM IST
A founder of the Baltimore art collection that bears his name campaigned for the Confederate cause along with his son, a revelation that comes from a museum whose spokesman says it's trying to show its role in inequality over the years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP