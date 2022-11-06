A dose of comedy, courtesy Salman Khan!

In a universe that once witnessed complete standstill, and has now returned to normalcy, there’s little that has changed in terms of show-off. Taking a dig at this obsession of our society, Navras Natya Sansthan returns to the city with the play, Mera Pati Salman Khan. It explores some simple aspects of human life that haven’t changed even in the post-Covid era.

The story revolves around two friends living in two different cities. “To create an impression that they’re better than the other in every sense, including their husbands, they weave a web of lies that creates a chaotic and hilarious situational comedy,” informs Raj Upadhyay, director of the play, adding, “So this play is about showing off, about the pressure jismein aajkal ki generation rehti hai; chahe woh khana-peena ho ya rehena ho. Paise kamaane se zaroorat toh puri hogi hi, but woh show-off mei bhi jaata hai aur unwanted pressure mein apni real value kho deta hai.”

The cast of the play has members from diverse walks of life, who share a common passion for theatre.

That’s what made the actors reunite for this performance, and take to the stage since the pandemic struck. “This play has returned to the metro for the first time since Covid,” informs Rashmi Vaidialingam, lawyer-Indian classical dancer-actor. She plays the role of the friend who is visiting from Mumbai, and shares how, “The narrative is basically a tangled web of lies that the friends weave. All this leads to a situational comedy... We only perform comedies as we love to explore different genres of comedy, such as farce, wit, and humour. Comedy in itself has many layers and this play is a farcical comedy.”

Amid the bouts of laughter, the important message that this act tries to convey is the need to stay grounded to one’s reality. Ganesh Seth, the play’s co-producer, says, “I’m playing a small role in this play, which is of a DDA officer. I’ve been associated with theatre since the ’60s, and most of the cast in this play are old students of Modern School (Barakhamba Road) who share a mutual love for theatre. The group comprises professionals from diverse walks of life, and we all have been a part of this play for a very long time though most of us are professionals who have other jobs. But it’s our passion for theatre that’s common and often brings us together!”

Raj Upadhyay, director of the play, says the story highlights the pressure of show off in the modern times.

Adding to this, veteran actor Kimti Anand, who will be portraying a character from Haryana, chimes in: “Main toh bachpan se, sann pachpan se, comedy performances karta aaya hun. Yeh mera favourite genre hai... Audience humein pasand karti hain, isliye hum wapas aagaye unhe hasane ke liye. ”

Catch It Live

What: Mera Pati Salman Khan

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg

When: November 8 to 10

Timing: 6.45pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House on the Blue and Violet Lines

