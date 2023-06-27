Achieving a minimalistic look without sacrificing comfort: Tips for minimalist decor

The minimalist decor has gained immense popularity in recent years, offering a refreshing and serene aesthetic that focuses on simplicity, functionality and clean lines as it allows for a clutter-free environment that promotes a sense of calm and harmony. Attaining a minimalistic aesthetic does not necessitate relinquishing comfort but by heeding the wisdom imparted by esteemed professionals in the field, individuals can forge a harmonious haven that radiates tranquility and understated elegance while preserving practicality.

Meticulously curating furniture and decor, integrating tactile and inviting textures and optimising storage solutions are just a few of the myriad approaches to realising a minimalist ambiance that seamlessly melds simplicity with an inviting atmosphere, facilitating a blissful and cozy living space. Embracing minimalism enhances the visual appeal of your space and promotes a sense of well-being and mindfulness.

By carefully selecting each element and considering its purpose, one can create an aesthetically pleasing environment conducive to a balanced and peaceful lifestyle. Remember, minimalism is not about deprivation but intentional design choices that enhance your everyday living experience.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ar Pallavi Pashine, Principal Architect at Salankar Pashine and Associates, shared that creating a minimalist space requires thoughtful curation of elements. She emphasized the importance of decluttering and selecting furniture and decor pieces that serve a purpose while integrating ample natural light and using neutral colour palettes contribute to a sense of openness and tranquility.

Ar Abhigyan Neogi, Founder and Principal Architect at Chromed Design Studio, highlighted that achieving a minimalist look with clean lines should not be mistaken for sacrificing comfort. He said, “In the pursuit of minimalism, incorporating a selection of comfortable options in monotones or lighter palettes allows for exploring tone-on-tone, combining simpler textures seamlessly and creating a harmonious and visual appeal.”

Asserting the significance of functionality in minimalistic design, Hardesh Chawla, Principal at Essentia Environments, recommended prioritising multi-purpose furniture that maximises space utilization. He said, “Investing in storage solutions such as built-in cabinets or concealed shelves, helps maintain an organized and clutter-free environment. The key lies in finding a balance between aesthetic appeal and functionality.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With these tips and insights from industry professionals, you can embark on your journey towards creating a minimalistic haven that reflects your personal style and offers comfort and tranquility in equal measure.