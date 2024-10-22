Amazon Diwali Sale Special 8 PM Deals: Rugs, sofa cover, cushion covers, and more for a festive look

Diwali is all about delicious food, sweets, new clothes, and a lot of home decoration. Moreover, the festival is just a week ahead and by now, if you still haven't bought home decor or home furnishing items to decorate your home and give it a makeover, then it's high time you should plan it right away. From the colourful rugs and quirky cushion covers to your wall decor and showpieces, it's time to brighten up your space and refresh its look. Amazon Great Indian Sale: Home decor to ace your festival

So, whether you are looking for a cosy rug for the after-Diwali party gaming session or a vibrant and chirpy curtain matching your sofa covers, your search ends here.

We have enlisted everything you need to decorate your space with, and so, you too can take an idea and refresh your living space with some of these.

Rugs at up to 70% off:

Rugs play a key role in Diwali décor, adding warmth and elegance to your home. A colourful, intricately designed rug can transform a room, creating a welcoming atmosphere for guests. During Diwali, traditional patterns, such as mandalas or floral designs, are popular choices, enhancing the festive feel. Placing rugs in the living room or entrance helps to create cosy, stylish spaces that reflect the joyous spirit of the festival. They also serve a practical purpose by providing comfort underfoot during family gatherings and celebrations, making them a must-have addition to your Diwali preparations.

Curtains at up to 65% off:

Curtains are essential in revamping your home’s look for Diwali. Opt for rich, luxurious fabrics like silk or velvet in vibrant colours such as gold, red, or maroon to evoke the festive spirit. Embellished or embroidered curtains add a touch of opulence, making your home feel grand and celebratory. They not only enhance privacy, but also frame windows beautifully, complementing other festive décor elements. Changing curtains for Diwali helps create a fresh, inviting atmosphere, aligning with the tradition of cleaning and redecorating homes to welcome wealth, prosperity, and good fortune.

Best rugs, cushion covers, and more for Diwali decor

Diwan set at up to 70% off:





A diwan set is a versatile piece of furniture often given special attention during Diwali. Traditionally Indian, it includes cushions, bolsters, and a throw, making it an ideal seating area for guests during celebrations. For Diwali, dress your diwan in vibrant, festive colours like orange, gold, or maroon, with intricate embroidery or mirror work. It becomes a cosy and stylish focal point in the living room, perfect for hosting intimate gatherings. The bright and festive diwan set aligns with the festival's themes of comfort, warmth, and creating welcoming spaces for family and friends.

Sofa covers at up to 55% off:





Sofa covers are an easy yet effective way to refresh your living space for Diwali. Choose covers in rich fabrics like brocade or silk, and opt for colours that resonate with the festival's vibrant mood, such as reds, golds, and deep blues. Embellished or embroidered patterns add a luxurious touch, transforming your sofa into a statement piece. Sofa covers also protect your furniture from spills and wear during the festival’s busy gatherings. They contribute to an elegant, well-coordinated look, ensuring your home feels festive, welcoming, and ready for the season’s festivities.

Cushion covers at up to 75% off:





Cushion covers are a simple yet impactful way to enhance your Diwali décor. Swapping out regular covers for ones with intricate designs, bold patterns, or ethnic motifs in festive colours like red, gold, and green instantly brightens up any room. You can choose from silk, velvet, or brocade fabrics to add a touch of luxury. Embellished with beads, mirrors, or embroidery, these cushion covers not only make your space look lively and inviting but also offer a comfortable seating experience. They perfectly complement other Diwali decorations, creating a cohesive, festive ambiance.

Bedding set at up to 80% off:





Updating your bedding set for Diwali adds a fresh, festive touch to your bedroom. Opt for luxurious fabrics like silk or satin with traditional motifs, vibrant colours, and patterns such as paisleys or florals. Rich reds, golds, or deep blues enhance the celebratory atmosphere, offering both comfort and visual appeal. A new bedding set not only provides a sense of rejuvenation but also aligns with Diwali’s theme of renewal and cleanliness. It helps in creating a serene, restful space, while also reflecting the festive mood through thoughtful, stylish décor.

Wall art at up to 70% off:





Wall art plays a significant role in setting the festive tone for Diwali. Opt for traditional Indian paintings, such as Madhubani or Pattachitra, or more contemporary art that features Diwali-related themes like diyas, gods, and mandalas. Metal wall hangings or mirror work also create a striking impact. Bright and meaningful wall art infuses your home with the joyous spirit of Diwali, transforming bare walls into vibrant spaces. It complements other decorations, adding depth and character to your interiors while reflecting the festival’s themes of light, prosperity, and artistic beauty.

Show-piece at up to 65% off:





Decorative show-pieces are an important part of Diwali home décor, adding a touch of elegance and festivity to your interiors. Opt for traditional items like brass lamps, Ganesha or Lakshmi statues, or artisanal pottery to evoke the spiritual essence of Diwali. Show-pieces in rich materials like marble, metal, or glass can be placed on coffee tables, shelves, or mantels to create a visually appealing focal point. These decorative elements not only enhance the aesthetic of your home but also symbolize prosperity and well-being, in line with the festival’s themes of wealth, light, and good fortune.

FAQ on home decor What kind of home furnishing products are available during the Amazon Diwali Sale? The Diwali Sale on Amazon offers a wide range of home furnishing items including: Bed linens (bed sheets, pillow covers, comforters, quilts) Curtains and blinds Cushions and cushion covers Carpets and rugs Table linens (tablecloths, runners) Sofa covers and slipcovers Towels and bath mats Mattresses and mattress protectors Decorative items like throw blankets, wall tapestries, and more.

How much discount can I expect on home furnishing products during the sale? Discounts typically range from 20% to 80% depending on the brand, product category, and the specific deal. Amazon also offers lightning deals, coupon-based discounts, and bank offers to further reduce prices.

How can I make the most out of the Lightning Deals or limited-time offers? To maximize your chances: Set notifications on the Amazon app for home furnishing deals. Add products to your wishlist ahead of time. Keep track of upcoming deals on the product page or via the "Deals" section. Act fast as lightning deals can sell out quickly.

What delivery options are available during the sale? Amazon offers: Prime delivery for faster shipping (1-2 days in major cities). Standard delivery, which may take 3-5 days depending on the location. Scheduled delivery for larger items like furniture or heavy home decor. Free delivery on eligible items or orders above a certain amount.

Can I return home furnishing items if I don’t like them after purchase? Yes, most home furnishing products on Amazon come with a return or exchange policy. The return window typically ranges from 7 to 30 days, but it’s important to check the policy on the product page.

