Diwali special: Elevate your home's festive vibe with beautiful bedsheets, curtains, sofa covers, and more

The festival of lights is almost here, and like many, you’ve probably set aside your weekends for cleaning and decorating your home. With just a few days left until the festivities begin, the excitement to brighten up your space with vibrant, festive colours is likely building. Diwali home decor to redefine your home

If you’re planning to refresh your home for Diwali, this guide is just what you need. We’ve curated a selection of trendy and elegant home furnishings to help you prepare your space for the celebrations. From stylish curtains and bedsheets to sofa covers, rugs, and more, these picks will transform your home for the festive season.

Diwali is all about creating a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere. Each element of decor—whether it’s new curtains or a cosy rug—helps to elevate your home’s festive spirit.

Rugs: Choose bright and colourful rugs

Rugs or carpets not only enhance the aesthetics of a room but also give it a cleaner, more polished look. During Diwali, rugs serve as the perfect foundation for festive décor, adding warmth and sophistication to your space. Richly coloured or intricately patterned rugs can brighten up rooms and beautifully complement traditional Diwali decorations like rangoli and diyas. Besides enhancing the look, they create a cosy, inviting atmosphere for guests and family gatherings. Choose a rug that complements your curtains and sofa covers for a coordinated festive vibe. Whether used as a living room centerpiece or a cosy addition to your bedroom, these rugs help set a welcoming tone for Diwali celebrations.

Check out some trendy rugs:

Curtains: Choose bright colours with geometric prints

Celebrate Diwali in style by adorning your windows with curtains that not only provide privacy but also uplift your space with sophistication. Brighten up your home this Diwali with a stunning range of curtains, designed to infuse elegance and warmth into every corner of your house. Choose luxurious fabrics and festive hues, contrasting with your sofa set to enhance the ambiance, creating a perfect backdrop for your celebrations. New or freshly cleaned curtains are often part of Diwali home preparations. Opting for luxurious fabrics like silk or velvet in deep hues, such as maroon or gold, can bring a touch of festivity to the home. Curtains with subtle embroidery or festive motifs can create a soft, welcoming glow when paired with Diwali lights, transforming the space.

Check out these classy and chic curtains:

Sofa covers

Diwali is an occasion where cleanliness and renewal are highly valued, and updating or protecting sofas with elegant covers can instantly revive the look of your living room. Bright, festive sofa covers in traditional designs or rich fabrics add a fresh, festive vibe while also protecting furniture from spills during celebrations. So, revamp your living room this Diwali with exquisite sofa covers. Whether you're looking for something simple and elegant or bold and vibrant, just pick a set that would enhance your entire living space, ensuring that your living room stays chic and fresh throughout the Diwali festivities.

Check out these classy and elegant sofa covers:

Cushion covers



Cushion covers are a quick and easy way to refresh living areas for Diwali. Bright, bold colours or intricate embroidery with mirror work, paisley, or floral designs can add a traditional yet contemporary touch to seating arrangements. They help in layering comfort and style, enhancing the festive ambiance of the living room or lounging areas.

Check out these classy and elegant cushion covers:

Diwan set: From Rajasthani prints to brocade

Diwans are traditional seating arrangements that are often the centrepiece in many Indian homes. Updating your diwan set with festive cushions, throws, and covers made from rich fabrics like brocade or silk in jewel tones can make the space cosier and more inviting for guests. A decorated diwan adds to the overall ambiance and luxury of the room.

Check out these classy and elegant Diwan set:

Wall art

Diwali is the perfect time to update or refresh wall art. Pieces that feature themes of prosperity, such as images of deities like Lakshmi and Ganesha, or traditional art styles like Madhubani, Warli, or Rajasthani paintings, can enhance the cultural feel of the festival. Wall art serves as a visual focal point, adding character and spirituality to your home.

Check out these trendy wall art picks:

Show-piece: Create your own creative corner

Diwali is an auspicious time to decorate with beautiful show-pieces. Items like brass lamps, crystal figurines, or handcrafted pieces symbolising prosperity and good fortune are often placed prominently. Show-pieces made from traditional materials such as clay, brass, or wood, typically with intricate detailing, can serve as elegant accents, contributing to the festive charm of the home.

Check out these classy and elegant show-pieces:

Bedding set: Where comfort meets style

A special bedding set can elevate bedrooms during Diwali. Opting for festive patterns, luxurious materials like satin or silk, and vibrant colours such as red, orange, or gold can make the space feel more celebratory. Crisp, fresh bedding symbolises the clean and welcoming vibe that Diwali fosters, perfect for hosting overnight guests.

Check out these classy and bedding sets:

FAQ for Diwali home decor and furnishing What are some traditional Diwali home decor ideas? Traditional Diwali decor includes lighting up your home with diyas (oil lamps), rangoli (colorful floor art), and torans (decorative garlands) for doors. You can also use brass or silver items, like bowls and figurines of gods, along with flower arrangements like marigold and roses for a festive touch.

How can I make my home look festive and modern for Diwali? For a modern Diwali look, combine tradition with contemporary elements: String lights and LED diyas in place of oil lamps. Minimalist metallic or glass lanterns. Rangoli patterns in unique, geometric shapes or pastel hues. Stylish cushions and throws in Diwali-inspired colors (gold, red, orange). Use scented candles and incense in decorative holders for a modern, serene ambiance.

What colors should I focus on for Diwali decor? Diwali decor typically revolves around warm, vibrant colors such as: Red, gold, yellow, and orange to symbolize positivity and prosperity. Accents of green and blue to balance the bright colors. Use metallic finishes like silver and gold to enhance the festive feel.

What are some eco-friendly Diwali decoration ideas? Clay diyas instead of plastic lights. Reusable or upcycled decor such as fabric banners, paper lanterns, or hand-painted pots. Use organic flowers and herbal colors for rangoli. Opt for energy-efficient LED lights to reduce power consumption. Try bamboo or wooden decorations, which are both stylish and eco-friendly.

How can I decorate my home for the Diwali puja? Create a puja corner with a clean, decorated altar using sarees or cloth in rich hues. Place an array of diyas, incense holders, and flowers around the altar. Use marigold garlands and torans to beautify the space around the puja area. Arrange fruits, sweets, and offerings in decorative trays or brass bowls.

