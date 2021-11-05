Armed and ready: Boxer Akash Kumar on the twists and turns in his journey

Indian boxing has a new face: A wiry 21-year-old at his first world championship, bringing down some of the best fighters from around the world to ensure a bronze for India.

On Tuesday, in Belgrade, Akash Kumar added his name to the little list of seven Indian boxers who have previously won world championship medals. He beat 2016 Olympic silver-medallist Yoel Finol of Venezuela to move into the semis, guaranteeing himself a bronze.

On Thursday, Kumar lost at the semis, but remains the only member of India’s 13-man squad — many of them making their big-stage debuts — to win a medal at the world championship.

Kumar did it all while still trying to come to terms with a great tragedy that involved a difficult deception.

On October14, a day before the start of the senior national boxing championships, Narendra Rana, chief coach of the Armed Services boxing squad, received news that Kumar’s mother had died after a brief struggle with cancer. Kumar’s family had known for some time that Santosh Devi had only a few weeks to live, but on her insistence, this information was kept from Kumar, who was in training.

Now, the family could not decide whether to tell Kumar that she was gone. They told coach Rana that they were leaving it up to him. In his long career as a coach, Rana told Wknd, he has never faced a tougher decision. All day, he watched Kumar in training and suffered for the young man.

“It is the biggest tragedy in anyone’s life and I was constantly thinking about whether I was doing the right thing by not telling him. Was I doing grave injustice to a son? It was a battle between head and heart,” Rana says. “I thought if I told him that could be the end of his competition.”

It could have been the end of his career. The bantamweight (54kg) boxer was headed into a potentially career-defining championship. He was a clear contender for gold in his category, something that would earn him a place in the upcoming world championships.

What clinched it for Rana was the many times Kumar had told him how much his mother wanted him to come home with a medal. “I told our manager, we should not tell him. I will take this responsibility,” Rana says.

Rana put in place an elaborate plan to ensure that the news did not reach Kumar from elsewhere. He called a meeting of the coaching staff and told them everything. He called a meeting of the 13 boxers on the Armed Services team and asked them all to hand over their phones. Social media was proving too much of a distraction, they were told.

The next day, the first day of Kumar’s nationals fights, Rana was startled to see him talking on another phone. Kumar explained that the phone didn’t have an internet connection, so he’d kept it. Rana took it away.