Art diary: Following footprints of art to raise climate concerns

Delhi’s weather is on a constant mood swing, as is the case with many other places across the world. The reason behind these are that they hint at a possible climatic collapse in the future, which has inspired the artists at an ongoing exhibition in the Capital. Titled Limousine, this group show has works of 32 artists created in varied mediums, to display the creators’ concern about climate change. Artworks inspired by climate change are displayed as part of this ongoing exhibition in the Capital.

“Limousine, the name itself suggests the unlimited greed of the human race and the need to ask for more and more, which is creating an imbalance in the ecosystem,” shares Shweta Zharotia, co-curator of the exhibition.

Shovin Bhattacharjee’s steel masterpiece titled Spherical House.

Step inside the gallery to find works that depict all that the human race is facing in the present, alongside artistic representations of a scary future. Among these works is the steel structure, Spherical House by artist Shovin Bhattacharjee. He explains, “The idea is to represent the growing pressure of the human population on the planet and how habitats are not built appropriately enough to sustain that pressure. Every turned-around man in the installation also represents the ignorance that we have as a society.”

Greed — an artwork by Subhashish Datta.

Artist Subhashish Datta cites human greed as one of the major causes of the world’s declining climate quality. Intricately pouring his thoughts into his work, Datta shares, “The large spoon made of wood, steel and glass with woodprints portrays the growing greed in men. It doesn’t require that big of a spoon, but it’ll continue to add more resources to it until it’s filled and then it’ll widen the spoon further to fill more. That greed is exactly the reason behind climate change, I believe.”

Nooreen Fatma creates a reflection of the endless labour of humans and ants using a mirror.

Artist Nooreen Fatma showcases “a struggle between the ants and the labourers that represent Nature”. Fatma says, “Both my subjects struggled all their lives for a stable home and food. They live a life full of struggle and survival, so the discarded wheel reflects the never-ending monotony in both the ants’ and the labourers’ lives, quite metaphorically. The viewer is also a part of my art piece, as the mirror act like a binding agent between the viewer and the installation.”

A glass bird made by the students of Modern School, Barakhamba Road.

To inculcate the seriousness of the pressing issue of climate change among the younger generation, the exhibition also allowed entries from school students. Zharotia shares, “Students are the future of our society, and should be aware of the world issues that affect their lives too.”

Catch It Live

What: Limousine Art Exhibition

Where: American Center, 24, KG Marg, Connaught Place

On till: May 10

Timing: 10am to 5pm

Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road on the Blue Line

Author tweets @maishascribbles

