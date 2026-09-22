Bengaluru man found 16,000 1BHK in Indiranagar and internet can’t believe it: Tour his home that made people 'jealous’

In a city where house hunting can feel like an extreme sport involving exorbitant security deposits, bidding wars, and landlord interviews that rival corporate hiring processes, finding a budget-friendly home in a prime neighbourhood may seem like fantasy. Enter Vishal, an event planner and content creator living in Bengaluru. Also read | This couple visited 50 flats in Bengaluru and rejected every ‘Pinterest’ template to build a dream home: Take a tour

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On September 20, he posted a tour of his home on Instagram with a caption that struck a chord with young professionals navigating India's tech capital. “POV (point of view): you’re on your way to your ₹16K rented home in Bangalore (Bengaluru). Not a luxury apartment. Not a fancy house. Just a little space I can call home. Bangalore life, one rent payment at a time," he wrote.

He pays ₹ 16,000 rent for a house in Indiranagar

The video ignited equal parts admiration and envy. The reason? Vishal dropped the ultimate plot twist in the comments section: the 1BHK apartment is situated on 80 Feet Road in Indiranagar — one of Bengaluru’s most sought-after and notoriously expensive real estate belts. In a city where standard 1BHK rentals in prime corridors often fetch upwards of ₹25,000 to ₹35,000, Instagram users reacted with shock.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} One person called the discovery nothing short of mythical, writing, “Finding 1BHK for ₹16K in a good area in Bangalore is like the eighth wonder of the world. Whatever magic you did, share with us.” Another asked, “May I ask which area? Because I'm so surprised you can find 16k 1BHK in Bangalore in a good prime location.” A third admitted, “Such a beautiful place in ₹16K. I feel so jealous. How did you find one?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One person called the discovery nothing short of mythical, writing, “Finding 1BHK for ₹16K in a good area in Bangalore is like the eighth wonder of the world. Whatever magic you did, share with us.” Another asked, “May I ask which area? Because I'm so surprised you can find 16k 1BHK in Bangalore in a good prime location.” A third admitted, “Such a beautiful place in ₹16K. I feel so jealous. How did you find one?” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Curated aesthetics on a budget

Beyond the shocking price tag in a premier postal code, people were captivated by the apartment's design and cosy aesthetic. The video begins on a leafy, tree-canopied residential street leading up to the building, before Vishal steps through the front door into his thoughtfully curated home. Also read | Step inside gorgeous Bengaluru home: How 130-year-old pillars shaped this software engineer couple’s residence

The main living area features a blue sofa, white-tiled floors and dark curtains. Above the sofa hangs a large canvas reproducing Vincent van Gogh’s 'The Starry Night', lit from above by an eye-catching, cloud-like paper pendant lamp from Ikea. A dark wooden bookshelf displays curated photo frames alongside framed artwork. A brown beanbag and a minimal circular black side table, also from Ikea, resting over a rug, round out the sitting area.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The deliberate Scandinavian-inspired minimalism was spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, prompting one person to comment, “All I see is Ikea in every nook and corner.” Another added, “Never seen such a beautifully organised bachelor home.”

Functional minimalism in the kitchen and bedroom

The tour moves into a compact, neatly organised kitchen with white modular cabinetry and light tiled backsplashes. It features a microwave oven, a classic three-burner countertop gas stove, and neatly mounted wall racks holding stainless steel cookware, utensils, and mugs. Nearby, a silver refrigerator is personality-packed, covered in travel magnets, photo strips, and quotes. Also read |₹15 lakh budget: Watch before-and-after video"> Step inside renovated Bengaluru home after its 'glow up' on a modest ₹15 lakh budget: Watch before-and-after video

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The bedroom offers a calm, moody ambience with dark bed linens, warm fairy lights displayed across the wall above a collage of postcard prints, a wall-mounted whiteboard, and an LED corner floor lamp casting ambient purple light. At a time when urban housing costs continue to squeeze young professionals across India's cities, Vishal’s apartment serves as a reminder that with patience, resourceful interior design, and a bit of luck, a cosy home in the heart of the city doesn't always have to break the bank.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.