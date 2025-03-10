Best kids’ chairs: Give your kids the perfect spot with durable and adorable chairs for play and learning
Mar 10, 2025 04:04 PM IST
Give your kids a cosy and sturdy seat with the best kids' chairs. Designed for comfort and durability, these chairs make playtime and learning more enjoyable.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Baybee Plastic Baby Chair for Kids Study Table Chair with Cushion Seat & High Backrest | Booster Seat for Baby | Home School Kids Chair for Toddlers 1 to 3 Years Boy Girl (Booster Seat, Green) View Details
|
₹1,189
|
|
|
Prima Detachable Baby Desk Plastic Chair 130 High Chair Eating Feeding Booster Seat with Detachable Tray, Green View Details
|
₹942
|
|
|
R for Rabbit Jelly Bean Fab 2 in 1 Multi-Functional Baby Study | Meal | Regular Kids Seating Chair with High Backrest for 6-36 Months Kid, Weight Capacity Upto 20Kgs (Cream Orange) View Details
|
₹1,496
|
|
|
Nilkamal Octo Baby Desk Chair | Study | Shampoo | Meal | Kids Seating Chair with High Backrest | Feeding Toddler’s Booster Seat with Safety Tray for 3-5 Years Kid, Weight Capacity Upto 40 Kg (3-Year Warranty) (Mustard Yellow/Marble Cream) View Details
|
|
|
|
Kuber Industries Disney Pooh Kids Chair | Plastic Foldable Kids Chair | Chair for Kidsroom | School Study Stool | Baby Stool | Indoor or Outdoor Stool for Kids | Capacity 30 Kg | Yellow & Green View Details
|
₹597
|
|
|
LuvLap 4 in 1 Convertible Baby High Chair with footrest, Convertible to High Chair, Low Chair, & Booster Seat, Certified as per European Standard, Essential for Baby Feeding (Green) View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
R for Rabbit Cherry Berry Safari Baby High Chair, 3 in 1 Convertible High Chair Cum Booster Seat, Baby Feeding Chair, Study Table for Toddlers from 6 Months to 7 Years (Lake Blue) View Details
|
₹4,796
|
|
|
StarAndDaisy Comfort Baby High Chair for Feeding with 4 in 1 Multifunctions for 6 Months to 3 Years Girls & Boys, Height Adjustable, Detachable Food Tray & One-Hand Adjustable (Blue) View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
My Giraffe 3 in 1 - Easy to Clean Bobo Blue Baby Dining Chair with Footrest and Tray, Upto 20 kgs View Details
|
₹1,349
|
|
|
Baybee 2 in 1 Baby High Chair for Kids, Baby Feeding Chair with 2 Height Adjustable, Footrest, Tray, Mobile Stand, 3 Point Safety Belt | Kids High Chair for Baby 6 Months to 3 Years (Grey) View Details
|
₹2,398
|
|
|
SYGA High Chair for Baby Kids,Safety Toddler Feeding Booster Seat Dining Table Chair (with Wheel and Cushion, Brown) View Details
|
₹2,561
|
|
|
Nilkamal EEEZY Gem Pink Strong and Durable Plastic Chair for Kids View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
Prima Baby Plastic Chair 125 Modern and Comfortable with Backrest for Study | Play | Desk | Kids with Arms for Home/School/Dining for 2 to 6 Years Age,Yellow View Details
|
₹579
|
|
|
eHomeKart Baby Plastic Kids Chair Set (L33 X B31 X H51 cm, 12 Chairs, Multicolour) View Details
|
₹4,749
|
|
|
CELLO Bolt Baby Comfortable Kids Chair, Blue | Dust Free |100% Polypropylene Stackable Chairs | Strong and Durable | Backrest Chair for Study/Dining Room/Bedroom/Kids Room/Living Room/Indoor-Outdoor View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
Daryoo - Royalred Majestic Kids Sofa - Ergonomic Design With Armrest & Backrest For Ages 1-6 - Pine Wood View Details
|
₹2,900
|
|
|
Baybee Plastic Baby Chair for Kids Study Table Chair with Cushion Seat & High Backrest | Booster Seat for Baby | Home School Kids Chair for Toddlers 1 to 4 Years Boy Girl (Regular Chair, Blue) View Details
|
₹898
|
|
|
beAAtho® Verona Mesh High-Back Ergonomic Home Office Chair |3-Years Limited Warranty Included | Tilting & Height Adjustable Mechanism, Heavy Duty Nylon Base, Ideal for Office Work & Study (White-Grey) View Details
|
₹4,749
|
|
|
ASTRIDE Ergofit Ergonomic Office Chair for Home | 3-Years Warranty | 2D Headrest, Adjustable Arms & Lumbar Support | Tilt Lock Mechanism [Heavy Duty Chromium Metal Base, Grey-White] View Details
|
|
|
|
The Sleep Company Onyx Orthopedic Office Chair | Patented SmartGRID Technology | Adjustable Lumbar Support for Ergonomic Sitting Posture | High Back Office Chair for Work, Home, Study | Black View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
INNOWIN Mini Jazz Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Home Office Chair | 3-Years Limited Warranty Included | Tilting & Height Adjustable Mechanism, Heavy Duty Metal Base | Ideal for Office Work & Study (Green) View Details
|
₹4,400
|
|
|
ROSE® Mono | 3-Years Warranty Included | Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Office Chair | Revolving Study & Work from Home Chair (White & Grey) View Details
|
|
|
|
CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh High Back Ergonomic Office Chair for Work from Home Metal Base Seat Height Adjustable Chair, Study Chair, Revolving Chair, Computer Chair- Black View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
View More Products