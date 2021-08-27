Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Blue Origin launches artwork by Ghana artist, Amoako Boafo, into space
art culture

Blue Origin launches artwork by Ghana artist, Amoako Boafo, into space

The paintings by Ghana artist Amoako Boafo were on three parachute panels on the outside of the capsule at the very top. Boafo painted a self-portrait as well as portraits of his mother and a friend’s mother, explaining “a mother's love comes from a place that is out of this world"
AP | , Cape Canaveral, Fla.
UPDATED ON AUG 27, 2021 08:15 AM IST
Blue Origin launches artwork by Ghana artist, Amoako Boafo, into space(HT_PRINT)

Blue Origin launched artwork painted on a capsule and a moon-landing navigation experiment into space Thursday, a month after sending founder Jeff Bezos on the company’s first passenger flight.

No one was aboard for Thursday's 10-minute flight, which included other experiments from NASA and others.

The paintings by Ghana artist Amoako Boafo were on three parachute panels on the outside of the capsule at the very top. Boafo painted a self-portrait as well as portraits of his mother and a friend’s mother, explaining “a mother's love comes from a place that is out of this world," said Blue Origin launch commentator Kiah Erlich, a company official.

Schoolchildren from Ghana tuned into the launch webcast, according to Blue Origin. The Utah-based Uplift Aerospace Inc. commissioned Boafo's work, “Suborbital Triptych", as part of its new art-in-space program.

The New Shepard rocket blasted off from West Texas on Blue Origin's 17th trip to space. The booster landed upright several minutes after liftoff. The fully automated capsule continued to an altitude of 66 miles (105 kilometers) before parachuting down nearby.

RELATED STORIES

The paintings were on triangular-shaped panels a few feet in size and detached from the capsule when the parachutes were deployed. A company spokeswoman said they would be recovered from the desert floor.

On July 20, Blue Origin used another rocket and capsule to launch Amazon founder Bezos, his brother and two others who, at ages 82 and 18, set records for the oldest and youngest in space.

Blue Origin offered no specific date Thursday for the next passenger flight, but reported nearly $100 million in ticket sales to date. The company — which is not divulging ticket prices — plans to alternate between tourist and research flights, sometimes with the scientists aboard.

It was the second New Shepard flight for the lunar-landing experiment, which was mounted near the top of the booster and tested lasers and other sensors meant to ensure a pinpoint moon landing for astronauts. Also flying was equipment for turning astronauts' space trash into gas for recycling into fuel or dumping overboard.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
blue origin artwork ghana artist nasa jeff bezos
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

German Historical Museum show to trace Nazi-era artists' success after the war

A window to the past: History buffs find solace on social media

Silenced by Covid-19, mariachi Mass returns to Tucson cathedral

‘Folk heritage on social media must be relatable, inclusive,authentic, relevant’
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
India Covid-19 Cases
Mother Teresa birth anniversary
Pooja Bedi
Uddhav Thackeray
Kangana Ranaut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP