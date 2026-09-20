Buying a gift for someone? From their interests to your budget, 7 things to consider before making the right choice

Gifting is one of the most human things we do, and yet it is one of the things we get most anxious about. We second-guess ourselves, overthink the budget, and sometimes end up choosing something safe rather than something meaningful. The good news is that a truly memorable gift has very little to do with price and everything to do with attention. Hanisha Gandhi, executive director at Archies, revealed factors to consider before buying a gift for someone.

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1. Think about the person, not the occasion

Hanisha highlighted that the occasion tells you when to give a gift. The person tells you what to give. Before you think about what is trending or what looks impressive, ask yourself: what does this specific person love, need, or secretly want? The most remembered gifts are always the ones that prove someone was genuinely paying attention. Start there, and everything else becomes easier.

2. Consider what they would never buy for themselves

“The best gifts often live in a very particular sweet spot, something the person genuinely wants but would never justify spending on themselves,” highlighted Hanisha. A beautiful journal, a luxurious candle, a keepsake they would admire in a store and quietly put back. Identifying that thing takes thought, and that thought is exactly what makes the gift feel special.

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The best gifts often live in a very particular sweet spot, something the person genuinely wants.

3. Match the gift to the relationship

{{^usCountry}} According to Hanisha, a gift speaks the language of the relationship it comes from. Something warm and deeply personal works beautifully between close friends or siblings. Something elegant and considered suits a professional relationship or a newer friendship. The right gift always feels appropriate, never awkward, never overreaching, never underwhelming. 4. Do not underestimate the power of personalisation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Hanisha, a gift speaks the language of the relationship it comes from. Something warm and deeply personal works beautifully between close friends or siblings. Something elegant and considered suits a professional relationship or a newer friendship. The right gift always feels appropriate, never awkward, never overreaching, never underwhelming. 4. Do not underestimate the power of personalisation {{/usCountry}}

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A name, a date, a message, a shared memory- personalisation transforms an ordinary product into something irreplaceable. It says: this was made for you, not just bought for you. That distinction matters far more than most people realise, and it is one of the strongest gifting trends we are seeing across every age group today.

5. Think about how it will make them feel, not how it will look

Hanisha highlighted that it is very easy to get distracted by packaging, presentation, and aesthetics. But the real question is: when this person unwraps this gift, what will they feel? Seen? Surprised? Deeply understood? Let the feeling guide the choice, not the visual. A gift that makes someone feel something will always outlast one that merely looks good.

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Flowers and chocolates have their place, but the most meaningful gifts are often the unexpected ones.

6. Think beyond the obvious

Flowers and chocolates have their place, but the most meaningful gifts are often the unexpected ones. A book by an author you once discussed. A product tied to a hobby they recently discovered. A small, considered object that references something only the two of you would understand. Specificity is the soul of great gifting.

7. Always include a handwritten note

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“A card with something real and personal written inside it: even three lines, elevates any gift from transaction to memory,” emphasised Hanisha. Words make the gesture permanent. Long after the gift has been used, displayed, or put away, the note remains.