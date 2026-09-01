Tupac Shakur family: All on mom Afeni, dad Billy Garland and siblings as Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis found guilty
Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis was found guilty of first-degree murder Monday in the death of Tupac Shakur.
Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis was found guilty of first-degree murder Monday, August 31, in the death of Tupac Shakur. This comes after the case remained unsolved for nearly three decades.
Davis is accused of plotting the 1996 killing near the Las Vegas Strip. He is the only person ever charged in the murder, CNN reported.
Here’s a look at Shakur’s family in the aftermath of the guilty verdict.
Tupac Shakur’s family
Shakur’s biological parents were Afeni Shakur and Billy Garland.
Afeni, born Alice Faye Williams, was a prominent political activist, and a member of the Black Panther Party. She raised Tupac and his half-sister mostly as a single mother.
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Billy, also a Black Panther Party activist, was largely absent during Tupac's childhood.
Mutulu Shakur, who was Afeni's husband from 1975 to 1982, served as Shakur’s stepfather.
Shakur had no biological siblings, but had several half-siblings and step-siblings. Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur, his maternal half-sister, was raised alongside him by their mother Afeni.
Shakur’s paternal half-siblings (Billy’s children) included William "Billy" Garland Jr., a rapper who shares the same biological father as Shakur; N'Neka Garland, an award-winning television writer and producer who died in 2023; Takerra Allen, a contemporary and romance author; Malik Garland; and Landon Garland.
Shakur’s step-siblings included Mopreme Shakur, Chinua Shakur, Nzingha Shakur-Ali and Ayize Jama-Everett.
The guilty verdict
The prosecution said in closing arguments that Davis was a “shot caller” in the South Side Compton Crips, alleging he “went hunting” for Shakur. The prosecutor stressed that Davis’ memoir, which details the shooting, should be considered an admission by Davis even though it lists a co-writer.
Davis could face life in prison without the possibility of parole. He will be sentenced by judge Carli Kierny on October 13. Kierny has ordered that Davis be held without bond pending the sentencing hearing.
After the conviction, 30 years after Shakur’s 1996 murder, Davis told the judge he wanted to appeal. He also asked for his “stuff back,” referring to his phone and laptop.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More