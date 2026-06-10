Canadian man shares frustration after getting scammed by Delhi locals every day, praises Mumbai: 'I'll never go back…'

A lot has been said about how Indians behave when they go abroad. Surely, there are good Indian tourists out there who respect the locals and their culture, but there are some who have been branded rude and loud. On the other hand, Indians take pride in treating tourists who come to our country with the best hospitality.

Steve, a tourist from Canada, shared his bad experience in Delhi.

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However, Steve, a Canadian man who visited the capital, Delhi, with his family, had the worst time. On April 28, Steve shared an Instagram video documenting his experience in Delhi and revealing how he was scammed repeatedly there.

'Incessant lying every day'

Steve, who goes by Jetlag Warriors on social media, shared his intense frustration at encountering pervasive dishonesty and frequent financial scams, highlighting how locals seemed to view deception as a standard element of business negotiations rather than a moral failing.

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{{^usCountry}} Expressing his disappointment, the influencer confessed, “Now I'm not the type of person to go to a city and then say, well, I'll never go back to that country, but my experience in Delhi, India, was as close as I've ever gotten to having that feeling cross my head, and it's because of the incessant lying every day.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Expressing his disappointment, the influencer confessed, “Now I'm not the type of person to go to a city and then say, well, I'll never go back to that country, but my experience in Delhi, India, was as close as I've ever gotten to having that feeling cross my head, and it's because of the incessant lying every day.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He revealed that people were trying to scam him daily, and when he would catch them lying, their reaction was always the same: “They would smile, and they would say, ' Yeah, I'm always lying to you.' No guilt, no remorse, not even an indication that dishonesty is a bad behaviour.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He revealed that people were trying to scam him daily, and when he would catch them lying, their reaction was always the same: “They would smile, and they would say, ' Yeah, I'm always lying to you.' No guilt, no remorse, not even an indication that dishonesty is a bad behaviour.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “It's like every time I reach for my wallet, I'm getting scammed. In Delhi, India, looking someone in the eye and telling them something you know to be untrue is part of the negotiation process. It's a cultural norm, and it is so tiresome,” he added. Mumbai wins heart {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It's like every time I reach for my wallet, I'm getting scammed. In Delhi, India, looking someone in the eye and telling them something you know to be untrue is part of the negotiation process. It's a cultural norm, and it is so tiresome,” he added. Mumbai wins heart {{/usCountry}}

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Though he was disappointed with Delhi, the influencer highlighted his wife's fascination with the other parts of the country, especially the South. “My wife has been on this idea that south India is far different from North India for a few years now,” he added.

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So, for their next destination, the family shared that they decided to leave the north and go to Mumbai, and the city surprised them. Their arrival in Mumbai provided a very good first impression, as the taxi and auto drivers were very respectful and polite, unlike Delhi.

Steve shared that he walked past 10 drivers; none bothered him; they simply asked if he wanted a ride and accepted his no without further persistence, which was missing in North India.

How did the internet react?

The internet agreed with Steve and criticised Delhi residents for their behaviour. One Instagram user commented, “Even Indians don’t travel to Delhi unless they need to.” Another highlighted how unsafe the capital is and wrote, “We Indians are also terrified of Delhi. That city is very unsafe for women.” Someone joked, “In Mumbai, rickshaw drivers will reject you.”

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Someone else suggested that Steve travel to the South and wrote, “Sorry for your horrible experience, and the worst thing is still North Indians like me think India is a world leader. But your experience in South will be different, particularly in Kerala.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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