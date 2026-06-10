Canadian man shares frustration after getting scammed by Delhi locals every day, praises Mumbai: 'I'll never go back…'
After a disappointing experience in Delhi filled with ‘scams’ and dishonesty, Canadian influencer Steve praised Mumbai for its respectful atmosphere.
A lot has been said about how Indians behave when they go abroad. Surely, there are good Indian tourists out there who respect the locals and their culture, but there are some who have been branded rude and loud. On the other hand, Indians take pride in treating tourists who come to our country with the best hospitality.
However, Steve, a Canadian man who visited the capital, Delhi, with his family, had the worst time. On April 28, Steve shared an Instagram video documenting his experience in Delhi and revealing how he was scammed repeatedly there.
'Incessant lying every day'
Steve, who goes by Jetlag Warriors on social media, shared his intense frustration at encountering pervasive dishonesty and frequent financial scams, highlighting how locals seemed to view deception as a standard element of business negotiations rather than a moral failing.
Expressing his disappointment, the influencer confessed, “Now I'm not the type of person to go to a city and then say, well, I'll never go back to that country, but my experience in Delhi, India, was as close as I've ever gotten to having that feeling cross my head, and it's because of the incessant lying every day.”{{/usCountry}}
Expressing his disappointment, the influencer confessed, “Now I'm not the type of person to go to a city and then say, well, I'll never go back to that country, but my experience in Delhi, India, was as close as I've ever gotten to having that feeling cross my head, and it's because of the incessant lying every day.”{{/usCountry}}
He revealed that people were trying to scam him daily, and when he would catch them lying, their reaction was always the same: “They would smile, and they would say, ' Yeah, I'm always lying to you.' No guilt, no remorse, not even an indication that dishonesty is a bad behaviour.”{{/usCountry}}
He revealed that people were trying to scam him daily, and when he would catch them lying, their reaction was always the same: “They would smile, and they would say, ' Yeah, I'm always lying to you.' No guilt, no remorse, not even an indication that dishonesty is a bad behaviour.”{{/usCountry}}
“It's like every time I reach for my wallet, I'm getting scammed. In Delhi, India, looking someone in the eye and telling them something you know to be untrue is part of the negotiation process. It's a cultural norm, and it is so tiresome,” he added.
Mumbai wins heart{{/usCountry}}
“It's like every time I reach for my wallet, I'm getting scammed. In Delhi, India, looking someone in the eye and telling them something you know to be untrue is part of the negotiation process. It's a cultural norm, and it is so tiresome,” he added.
Mumbai wins heart{{/usCountry}}
Though he was disappointed with Delhi, the influencer highlighted his wife's fascination with the other parts of the country, especially the South. “My wife has been on this idea that south India is far different from North India for a few years now,” he added.
So, for their next destination, the family shared that they decided to leave the north and go to Mumbai, and the city surprised them. Their arrival in Mumbai provided a very good first impression, as the taxi and auto drivers were very respectful and polite, unlike Delhi.
Steve shared that he walked past 10 drivers; none bothered him; they simply asked if he wanted a ride and accepted his no without further persistence, which was missing in North India.
How did the internet react?
The internet agreed with Steve and criticised Delhi residents for their behaviour. One Instagram user commented, “Even Indians don’t travel to Delhi unless they need to.” Another highlighted how unsafe the capital is and wrote, “We Indians are also terrified of Delhi. That city is very unsafe for women.” Someone joked, “In Mumbai, rickshaw drivers will reject you.”
Someone else suggested that Steve travel to the South and wrote, “Sorry for your horrible experience, and the worst thing is still North Indians like me think India is a world leader. But your experience in South will be different, particularly in Kerala.”
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.