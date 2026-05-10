New Delhi, The English translation of the autobiography of celebrated Urdu poet and bureaucrat Kanwar Mohinder Singh Bedi 'Sahar' aims to introduce a new generation of readers to the life and times of one of the 20th century's most influential cultural figures. Celebrated Urdu poet Kanwar Mohinder Singh Bedi's memoir now available in English

"A Celebration of Memories", translated from Urdu by filmamaker-translator Kamna Prasad, offers a sweeping account of pre- and post-Partition India through the eyes of a poet, administrator, wrestler and cultural impresario.

Originally written in Urdu four decades ago as "Yaadon ka Jashn", the memoir traces Bedi's journey from the zamindari culture of undivided Punjab to the corridors of bureaucracy, literature and public life in independent India.

Described by literary legend Khushwant Singh as "the stoutest bridge between India and Pakistan", Bedi, who was born in 1909 and died in 1992, remained deeply involved in Urdu literary culture throughout his life and was known for organising mushairas across the country while serving in public administration.

"'A Celebration of Memories' is more than a memoir. It opens a window onto

a disappearing social world and invites reflection on what endures. In an increasingly divided world, it is the story of a life that represents the fragile but persistent hope of living together with dignity," the publisher Speaking Tiger said in a statement.

The memoir captures diverse worlds the fading order of Punjab's landed aristocracy, the discipline of colonial educational institutions, the trauma of Partition, and the vibrant literary culture of Urdu.

Through intimate and often humorous recollections, Bedi recounts his interactions with some of the most prominent figures of his era, including poets Josh Malihabadi and Firaq Gorakhpuri, singer Mohammad Rafi, and statesman Dr Zakir Husain.

The book also offers rare glimpses into the social and cultural life of Punjab before Independence, documenting a world that has largely disappeared after Partition and changing land reforms.

"A Celebration of Memories", priced at ₹899, is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores.

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