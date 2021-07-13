Chef Vikas Chawla drops homestyle recipes in 'Cook with Mother Cook with Punjab'

Culinary Guru & Renowned Chef of Punjabi Origin Dr Manjit Gill, President Indian Federation of Culinary Association and recipient of Escoffier Medal, was Chief Guest at Cookbook release Ceremony titled Cook with Mother Cook with Punjab by Vikas Chawla a Cookbook based on author's mother's recipes.

Chef Vikas got the inspiration to write this book from his mother. This book is all about homestyle food prepared in Punjabi families. That's why the name of the book "Cook with Mother Cook with Punjab".

An entire section of the book is dedicated to a variety of paranthas prepared at the chef's own home. Few dishes are Dal Makhani, Maah Dal Amritsari, Sarson Da Saag, Shalgam Saag, Kala Chana, Mutton Punjabi, Butter Chicken, Kathal Biryani, Chana Dal Pulao, Gurh Halwa, Kheer, Sabudana Kheer, Besan Burfi etc, said Chef Vikas.

"Kitchen is a temple, we must learn from our past and move towards future. Accepting and following modern science, strengthening the basis of our tradition increases the quality and wholesomeness of food," said Chef Manjit Singh Gill, President Indian Federation of Culinary Association.

The book also includes hidden secret recipes of authentic Chana Bhatura, Bedmi Poori, Kulcha Matar and much more. Aspiring home chef's and hospitality students can particularly benefit from this book, as they can learn the foundation of Indian cooking from the chef's curated recipes. Vikas Chawla is a passionate chef and consultant to Hospitality industry with an extensive experience of 25 years. He completed his culinary education from Chandigarh Institute of Hotel Management in 1996.

After serving for 15 years in the industry, he started his own company by the name, Core Hospitality Solutions in 2011. He consulted and partnered with various restaurants, cafes, sweet shops, bakeries, resorts and highway joints and created out-of-the-box menus along with modern state-of-art kitchens. Apart from North Indian cuisine, he specialises in Italian, Oriental, Spanish, Continental and the closest to his heart-Lebanese cuisine.

He consults renowned sweet houses across India. He specialises in highway joints with daily footfall between 5,000 to 10,000, along with live kitchens and commercial kitchens for bulk production. He has ongoing projects in more than 30 cities in India and globally. His recent project in Germany received accolades from their national media under his guidance.

