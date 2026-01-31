Chef Vikas Khanna's complaint to Mumbai airport gets the dirty carpets removed; fan says ‘Putting your fame to good use’

Earlier this month, chef Vikas Khanna brought a concerning issue at the Mumbai airport to the forefront: the dusty, worn-out carpets that posed a health hazard to travellers, especially those suffering from asthma and bronchitis issues. Vikas Khanna raised concerns about the dusty carpets at Mumbai airport, prompting their removal.

Now, within a month of Vikas raising the issue, it seems to have been resolved. On January 29, the chef posted a video from the Mumbai airport, showing major sections of the old, dust-laden carpets being replaced or removed. He also thanked the Mumbai airport authorities for putting people first.

Mumbai airport authorities act on Vikas Khanna's appeal In the video, chef Vikas, who flew back from Dubai to India, thanked the Mumbai airport authorities for removing the entire carpet from the floor. He also showcased the beautiful flooring sans the dirty carpets, and appreciated the designs, which looked quite similar to a jyot. “Thank you to everyone involved, thank you for thinking about our own people first,” he can be heard saying in the clip.