Chef Vikas Khanna's complaint to Mumbai airport gets the dirty carpets removed; fan says ‘Putting your fame to good use’
After suffering an asthma attack due to dusty carpets at Mumbai airport, chef Vikas Khanna advocated for change. His efforts led to the carpets' replacement.
Earlier this month, chef Vikas Khanna brought a concerning issue at the Mumbai airport to the forefront: the dusty, worn-out carpets that posed a health hazard to travellers, especially those suffering from asthma and bronchitis issues.
Now, within a month of Vikas raising the issue, it seems to have been resolved. On January 29, the chef posted a video from the Mumbai airport, showing major sections of the old, dust-laden carpets being replaced or removed. He also thanked the Mumbai airport authorities for putting people first.
Mumbai airport authorities act on Vikas Khanna's appeal
In the video, chef Vikas, who flew back from Dubai to India, thanked the Mumbai airport authorities for removing the entire carpet from the floor. He also showcased the beautiful flooring sans the dirty carpets, and appreciated the designs, which looked quite similar to a jyot. “Thank you to everyone involved, thank you for thinking about our own people first,” he can be heard saying in the clip.
Talking in detail about how the dirty carpets had earlier given him a severe asthma attack and another old woman's breathing issues, he wrote, “A few weeks ago, when I landed at Mumbai airport, I suffered a severe asthma attack. I reached for my inhaler, trying to steady myself. Moments later, I noticed an elderly woman—she looked so much like my grandmother—struggling to pull her luggage, wheezing loudly. My heart stopped.”
Vikas Khanna's token of appreciation
“I spoke up then about the old, dust-laden carpets that had accumulated over the years, believing they were a major cause of what both of us were experiencing. Today, flying back from Dubai, I noticed major sections of those carpets being replaced. I am deeply humbled and grateful,” he wrote, thanking the authorities.
Moreover, he announced that, as a token of appreciation, he would also create a jyot-shaped dish inspired by the floor design at Mumbai airport. “And I promise this—from the moment I return to Bungalow after MasterChef, I will create something in honour of the jyot shape, as a gesture of gratitude and remembrance,” he wrote.
How did the internet react?
Fans appreciated Vikas Khanna for raising issues that benefit all. One user wrote, “This is a perfect example of using celebrity power for something good.” Someone commented, “Awesome! Putting your fame to good use! I’m SO proud of you.”
Another wrote, “Thank you for raising a concern to change for good.” A fan commented, “Very thoughtful and great to see result-driven actions that matter. Inspiring indeed.”
