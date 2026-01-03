‘It is beyond cleaning now’: Chef Vikas Khanna asks authorities to remove unaccepable, dirty carpets from Mumbai airport

Chef Vikas Khanna has raised concern over an issue that has long bothered Mumbaikars and anyone taking flights in and out of Mumbai: the crusty, dusty carpets. He took to social media on Friday to post about the same. Vikas Khanna has voiced a complaint about the crusty carpets at Mumbai Airport.

Vikas Khanna's request to Mumbai airport authorities

Making his way to Mumbai from New York for the promotions of Masterchef India, Vikas shared a picture of the carpet at the Mumbai airport and said that it is a hazard for people's health.

"Though I love & respect the efficiency of Mumbai airport a lot. But having this carpet is absolutely unnecessary & unacceptable. It is beyond cleaning now. On behalf of every asthmatic & people with bronchitis issues I request the authorities to please look into removing this at the airports. It can lead to serious breathing issues and also fatal. ❤️‍🩹," he wrote.

Others in the comments seemed to agree with him. “I totally agree on this finally there’s a hope that it might be removed.” Another wrote, “100% agree! Even Delhi airport. Whose genius idea was that?”

“So true!! Thanks for calling it out,” wrote another. “So glad that this has been finally brought to light. Hope your message reaches out to the right people and action is taken approximately,” commented a person.

Airport responds

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport authorities responed to Vikas' post. “Dear Mr Khanna, thank you for your kind words regarding the efficiency of the airport. We are truly humbled by your appreciation. At the same time, we have taken careful note of your concern regarding the condition of the carpet. Please be assured that this has been shared with the relevant teams, and appropriate corrective measures, including thorough cleaning and necessary action, will be undertaken on priority, keeping passenger health and comfort in mind. Team CSMIA.”

Vikas will be seen on Masterchef India with chefs Kunal Kapoor and Ranveer Brar. The trio will be seen on India's Got Talent to promote the show.