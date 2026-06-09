Content creator stunned by China's free futuristic gym park: 'Solar-powered machines, live calorie tracking'

In an era where cities are racing to become smarter, healthier, and more sustainable, public infrastructure is increasingly becoming a reflection of how seriously governments invest in everyday well-being. From digital parks to solar-powered public utilities, several countries are reimagining what “free access” truly means for citizens.

Swati compares free smart gym in Shenzhen to poor equipment in Indian parks.(Instagram/@swatiandprateek)

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Content creator Swati shared a video on Instagram on May 21, giving viewers a glimpse of the open gym facility in China and comparing it with the condition of public gym equipment often seen in Indian parks. (Also read: Content creator turns a cramped narrow balcony into a beautifully zoned outdoor space with aesthetic café-style corners )

Inside China's free smart gym

Alongside the video, she wrote, "This is a free public park gym in Shenzhen, China. Solar-powered machines, full-body workouts, and live calorie tracking… all completely free."

Reflecting on the experience, she added, "Seeing this made me think of home. While cities like Shenzhen are investing in public fitness infrastructure, many Indian parks are still left with rusted or poorly maintained equipment that few people can safely use."

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{{^usCountry}} She further noted that the issue goes beyond exercise. "It's not just about fitness. It's about giving ordinary people and our parents a better shot at a longer, healthier life." she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further noted that the issue goes beyond exercise. "It's not just about fitness. It's about giving ordinary people and our parents a better shot at a longer, healthier life." she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 'People here take their health so seriously' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 'People here take their health so seriously' {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the video, Swati expressed her surprise at finding a fully equipped gym inside what she described as a regular public park. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video, Swati expressed her surprise at finding a fully equipped gym inside what she described as a regular public park. {{/usCountry}}

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"Right now, I am in a normal park in China, and this is their free smart gym where you get all the amenities that you usually pay for in a premium gym in India. It is solar-powered, you can do full-body workouts, and it even tracks calories," she said.

She also highlighted the fitness culture she observed among local residents. "People here take their health so seriously that they come to work out in proper gear and clothing." Drawing a comparison with India, Swati said, "Whereas when I see free gyms in Indian parks, I notice poor equipment, very bad clothing, and a very casual approach to workouts."

The creator went on to question whether public resources are being utilised effectively. "I feel like our tax money is not being used in the right places. I am currently in Shenzhen, one of the most advanced cities in the world. Being here makes me realise that if our tax money were also used properly, maybe our parents too could avail this opportunity for free. They would also have a chance at a long, healthy life," she said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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