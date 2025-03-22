Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cricket has a new superhero: Rudraneil Sengupta writes on Glenn Phillips

ByRudraneil Sengupta
Mar 22, 2025 09:11 PM IST

He flies through the air. He vanquishes his opponents. The New Zealander is proving, all over again, that fielding done right is an art form.

Virat Kohli looked like he’d seen a ghost.

Phillips in action, during the recent Champions Trophy match against India. (ANI)
Phillips in action, during the recent Champions Trophy match against India. (ANI)

Eyebrows knitted, his mouth a grim line, he stared for a moment towards point, before shaking his head very slightly, and walking back to the pavilion.

New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips had just taken a catch that stunned Kohli and, to be fair, everyone else watching. He dove to his right at full stretch, flying, flying, flying, through the air like a predatory bird, snatching the ball up mid-flight.

The Kohli ball wasn’t the only “superman” catch Phillips pulled off at the recently concluded Champions Trophy. He used another one, pretty much the mirror image of it, to dismiss Pakistan and Mohammad Rizwan; then another in the final against India, leaping and reaching high above him, to take out Shubman Gill. (India did eventually win, of course.)

There is little doubt, even in a cricketing age where athletic, agile fielding are the norm, that Glenn Phillips is the best fielder in the world.

The sight of him in that flying leap sent a powerful lightning strike of a memory through my mind: of watching the great Jonty Rhodes, tousled blonde hair flying, bright green flannel whipping around him, doing things on the cricket field no one had done before.

Just a few months after his international debut in 1992, Rhodes changed the world of fielding forever.

Until then, it had been the aspect of the game that earned the least respect. Many great batters and great bowlers held fielding in disdain.

No one could continue to do that after watching Rhodes in action. He proved that this was an art form in its own right. That it could be a calling. That it could change matches just the way a great bowling spell or a great innings could do.

As shorter formats of the game became popular, fielding grew to be more important. And, as modern athleticism and fitness training seeped into cricket (it was one of the last major team sports in the world to embrace elite athletic training), great fielders became more common.

The 2024 T20 World Cup, for instance, was packed with fantastic fielding efforts.

Think of Suryakumar Yadav running full tilt and palming a ball — surely meant for a six! — as it flew over the boundary rope, slapping it back into the playing field, hopping across the rope himself after it, and completing a catch that handed India the Cup.

Great fielding demands the use of every skill that makes a great athlete:

* Anticipation: “The one attribute that makes anyone a better fielder is expecting every ball to come to you,” Rhodes once said in an interview. “Commentators back then used to talk about my good ‘anticipation’ while playing. I didn’t have faster reflexes than the others. It wasn’t a case of me seeing the ball earlier. I just expected each game to come to me. I was ready before the ball was hit.”

* Focus: A good fielder keeps their eye on the ball from the time it leaves the bowler until it’s in a fielder’s hand. “The more cues you can get before the batsman hits the ball, the better - whether it’s the shape of the shot or whatever,” former England cricketer Paul Collingwood, another “superman” fielder, once said.

* Timing and reflexes, which also call for elasticity, agility and power: How fast does one need to move? How high does one need to jump? Exactly when should one stick one’s hand out so as to latch on to the ball and then leap, dive, roll, reach or throw?

“The best fielders in the world are the ones who’ve got quick feet, who are very strong in the thighs, and who pick the ball up and shift their alignment with the hips,” Collingwood once said.

No wonder Phillips, who was a gymnast as a boy, is so good at it. It will be a pleasure to see him in action, playing for the Gujarat Titans, in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

(To reach Rudraneil Sengupta with feedback, email rudraneil@gmail.com)

Share this article
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On