Deep cleaning your sofas at home; say bye to pet hair, wine spills, food stains and more

If your sofa makes you sigh every time you look at it, you are not alone. This is the seat of movie nights, naps, snack spills and long chats. It quietly collects crumbs, skin oils and things you would rather not think about. Life happens fast, and sofa cleaning slips down the list. The result is a piece you love but avoid. A quick clean can change that feeling in an afternoon. A freshly cleaned sofa brings comfort back to the living room, ready for lounging, family time and relaxed evenings at home.(AI generated)

Why you need to clean your sofa regularly

Your sofa works harder than any other piece of furniture in the house. It absorbs sweat, body oils, food spills and pet hair without complaint. Over time, this builds up and dulls the fabric, traps smells and shortens its life.

Regular cleaning keeps dust mites and allergens in check, which matters for everyday comfort. It also helps fabrics age better, keeping colours fresher and textures softer. A clean sofa feels nicer to sit on and saves you from costly replacements later.

Step 1: Preparation and the code: Decoded!

Before applying water or cleaner to the fabric, check the care tag. This tiny label decides everything. This step saves fabric, colour and money.

Care code What it means W Use water-based cleaners only S Use solvent-based cleaners or dry clean methods S slash W Both water-based and solvent-based cleaning are suitable X Vacuum only and avoid any moisture Prev Next

Step 2: The dry cleaning process

Most people rush straight to scrubbing, and that pushes dirt further in. Start dry and slow.

Use a vacuum with the upholstery attachment. Go over arms, backs and seams where dust hides. Sprinkle baking soda on cushions. Leave it for 20 minutes to tackle smells. Vacuum it all up.

Your sofa already feels lighter, fresh and free of any weird smell.

Step 3: The deep clean

This is the practical bit, and it is simpler than it sounds.

For W or S/W fabrics, keep it gentle.

Mix warm water with one small drop of dish soap or use an upholstery cleaner. Dip a microfiber cloth and wring it well. Damp, not dripping. Blot the fabric. Do not scrub. Let the cloth lift the grime. Work section by section and rinse the cloth often. Wipe sofa legs and arms made of wood or metal. Clean crevices under cushions where crumbs settle.

Progress matters more than perfection.

Pro tip: Always spot test your cleaner on a hidden area first and wait for it to dry.

Step 4: Drying and finishing touches

Airflow matters most. Open windows or use a fan and keep everyone off the sofa until dry. Sitting too soon creates creases and smells. Once dry, fluff the cushions back into shape so everything feels inviting again.

A clean sofa changes the mood of the room. It looks fresher, feels nicer to lounge on and lasts longer. You get to enjoy your investment again without stress or guilt. And yes, you did it yourself.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.