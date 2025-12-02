Countdown to Christmas 2025: 2 delicious soaking-based Christmas cake recipes you can make at home

Christmas in my kitchen starts early. The mood sets in the moment dried fruits, citrus zest and warm spices come out. That simple mix signals the start of all the festive baking. With Christmas 2025 approaching, I finally sat down to study soaking methods and found myself stressed when most people suggested soaking months in advance. That is when I called Chef Meenal Shejwar to ask if I was too late. A tray of golden Christmas cakes rests beside jars of soaked fruits, bringing the festive baking, warmth, and holiday charm to the home.(Ai Generated)

Christmas cake recipes

Meenal Rai Shejwar is a chef and restaurateur with more than twelve years in food and hospitality. She trained under French chefs, later taught a large number of students through her baking academy and spent two years writing a monthly food column that focused on thoughtful home cooking. Her guidance for Christmas cake mixing was straightforward: “For home-sized fruit mixes, around twenty days is enough. A longer soak adds depth, but you can still begin now and get a balanced result.”

She shared two soaking methods that could work perfectly for home bakers.

Alcohol-based Christmas soaking recipe: Kerala style

Raisins black - 50 grams

Raisins golden - 50 grams

Cashews - 100 grams

Walnuts - 100 grams

Apricots - 250 grams

Prunes - 250 grams

Cherries - 100 grams

Candied peel - 50 grams

Orange plus lemon zest - 20 grams

Cinnamon powder - 10 grams

Star anise powder - 5 grams

Nutmeg powder - 5 grams

All spice powder - 5 grams

Dark rum or brandy - enough to cover the fruits

Mix everything in a clean glass jar and pour rum or brandy till the fruits are fully covered. Close the jar and let it rest for at least three weeks. Give the jar a small shake at times.

Non-alcoholic Christmas soaking recipe: Kid-friendly

Simply use the same ingredients as above! But for soaking, instead of alcohol, use a combination of orange juice and apple juice that is enough to cover the fruits.

Warm the juices with the spices on low heat. Pour this over the fruits and rest it for twenty to thirty minutes. For a deeper flavour, refrigerate for one to two days. This mix can be prepared just three days before baking, which makes it a useful shortcut for the busy end of the year.

Now that you know how to soak dry fruits for your cake, let me share two cake recipes you can try it with. Both versions bring out the cosy fruit flavour beautifully.

Christmas fruit cake with egg

Butter - 200 grams

Brown sugar - 200 grams

Eggs - 4

Maida - 220 grams

Baking powder - 1 teaspoon

Cocoa powder - 1 tablespoon

Vanilla extract - 1 teaspoon

Caramel syrup - 2 tablespoons *optional* *can be replaced with jaggery syrup too*

Soaked fruits - 350 to 400 grams

Soaking liquid - a small splash

Preheat your oven to 160 °C.

Beat the butter and sugar till light.

Add the eggs one by one. Continue to beat.

Fold in the maida, baking powder and cocoa.

Add the vanilla and caramel.

Stir in the soaked fruits with a spoon of the soaking liquid.

Mix and fold well.

Pour into a lined tin and bake for fifty to sixty minutes. Cool fully before slicing.

Eggless Christmas fruit cake

Curd - 1 cup

Brown sugar - 1 cup

Oil - 1/2 cup

Maida - 2 cups

Baking powder - 1 ½ teaspoons

Baking soda - ½ teaspoon

Cocoa powder - 1 tablespoon

Vanilla extract - 1 teaspoon

Caramel syrup - 2 tablespoons *optional* *can be replaced with jaggery syrup too*

Soaked fruits - 2 cups

Soaking liquid - 2 tablespoons

Preheat your oven to 160 °C.

Whisk curd and sugar till smooth.

Add the oil and whisk again.

Sift in the maida, baking powder, baking soda and cocoa. Fold gently.

Add the vanilla, caramel, and soaked fruits, along with a spoonful of the soaking liquid.

Spread into a lined tin and bake for fifty to sixty minutes.

Let it cool completely.

These soaking recipes and cakes make Christmas baking simple and joyful. Start now, fill your kitchen with festive aromas, and enjoy the warmth of homemade fruit cake magic.

