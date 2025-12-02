Countdown to Christmas 2025: 2 delicious soaking-based Christmas cake recipes you can make at home
Explore two easy fruit soaks and egg or eggless cake recipes using Chef Meenal Shejwar's soaking methods for a simple, cosy Christmas treat.
Christmas in my kitchen starts early. The mood sets in the moment dried fruits, citrus zest and warm spices come out. That simple mix signals the start of all the festive baking. With Christmas 2025 approaching, I finally sat down to study soaking methods and found myself stressed when most people suggested soaking months in advance. That is when I called Chef Meenal Shejwar to ask if I was too late.
Christmas cake recipes
Meenal Rai Shejwar is a chef and restaurateur with more than twelve years in food and hospitality. She trained under French chefs, later taught a large number of students through her baking academy and spent two years writing a monthly food column that focused on thoughtful home cooking. Her guidance for Christmas cake mixing was straightforward: “For home-sized fruit mixes, around twenty days is enough. A longer soak adds depth, but you can still begin now and get a balanced result.”
She shared two soaking methods that could work perfectly for home bakers.
Alcohol-based Christmas soaking recipe: Kerala style
Raisins black - 50 grams
Raisins golden - 50 grams
Cashews - 100 grams
Walnuts - 100 grams
Apricots - 250 grams
Prunes - 250 grams
Cherries - 100 grams
Candied peel - 50 grams
Orange plus lemon zest - 20 grams
Cinnamon powder - 10 grams
Star anise powder - 5 grams
Nutmeg powder - 5 grams
All spice powder - 5 grams
Dark rum or brandy - enough to cover the fruits
Mix everything in a clean glass jar and pour rum or brandy till the fruits are fully covered. Close the jar and let it rest for at least three weeks. Give the jar a small shake at times.
Non-alcoholic Christmas soaking recipe: Kid-friendly
Simply use the same ingredients as above! But for soaking, instead of alcohol, use a combination of orange juice and apple juice that is enough to cover the fruits.
Warm the juices with the spices on low heat. Pour this over the fruits and rest it for twenty to thirty minutes. For a deeper flavour, refrigerate for one to two days. This mix can be prepared just three days before baking, which makes it a useful shortcut for the busy end of the year.
Now that you know how to soak dry fruits for your cake, let me share two cake recipes you can try it with. Both versions bring out the cosy fruit flavour beautifully.
Christmas fruit cake with egg
Butter - 200 grams
Brown sugar - 200 grams
Eggs - 4
Maida - 220 grams
Baking powder - 1 teaspoon
Cocoa powder - 1 tablespoon
Vanilla extract - 1 teaspoon
Caramel syrup - 2 tablespoons *optional* *can be replaced with jaggery syrup too*
Soaked fruits - 350 to 400 grams
Soaking liquid - a small splash
- Preheat your oven to 160 °C.
- Beat the butter and sugar till light.
- Add the eggs one by one. Continue to beat.
- Fold in the maida, baking powder and cocoa.
- Add the vanilla and caramel.
- Stir in the soaked fruits with a spoon of the soaking liquid.
- Mix and fold well.
- Pour into a lined tin and bake for fifty to sixty minutes. Cool fully before slicing.
Eggless Christmas fruit cake
Curd - 1 cup
Brown sugar - 1 cup
Oil - 1/2 cup
Maida - 2 cups
Baking powder - 1 ½ teaspoons
Baking soda - ½ teaspoon
Cocoa powder - 1 tablespoon
Vanilla extract - 1 teaspoon
Caramel syrup - 2 tablespoons *optional* *can be replaced with jaggery syrup too*
Soaked fruits - 2 cups
Soaking liquid - 2 tablespoons
- Preheat your oven to 160 °C.
- Whisk curd and sugar till smooth.
- Add the oil and whisk again.
- Sift in the maida, baking powder, baking soda and cocoa. Fold gently.
- Add the vanilla, caramel, and soaked fruits, along with a spoonful of the soaking liquid.
- Spread into a lined tin and bake for fifty to sixty minutes.
- Let it cool completely.
These soaking recipes and cakes make Christmas baking simple and joyful. Start now, fill your kitchen with festive aromas, and enjoy the warmth of homemade fruit cake magic.
