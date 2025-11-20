Sprinkle some cheer: Christmas cake mixing has begun

Restaurants and cafes across cities have begun their annual cake mixing events. One of the most loved holiday traditions, pre-Christmas cake-mixing events are a joyful gathering where guests roll up their sleeves, blend aromatic spices, fold in dried fruits, and prepare rich cake mixes that will be baked just in time for Christmas. More than just a culinary activity, these events bring together families, friends, and food lovers to share stories, sip warm drinks, and create seasonal treats in a cozy, communal setting. With restaurants adding their own creative twists, from chef-led demonstrations to signature holiday flavors, cake-mixing events are quickly becoming a must-attend tradition that captures the true spirit of the season. Cake mixing

'The mix is soaked right after the ceremony, allowing the flavours to deepen and mature beautifully before Christmas'

Chef Avinash Kumar, from Novotel says, "Our annual cake-mixing ceremony is a cherished tradition that marks the official start of the festive season. It brings together guests, partners, and our culinary team in a joyful celebration as we mix nuts, fruits, spices, and spirits, the foundation of our Christmas treats.Our chefs follow a classic recipe but add subtle creative touches each year. This season, we’re using premium dry fruits, candied peels, house-made spice blends, and a few locally inspired ingredients. The mix is soaked right after the ceremony, allowing the flavours to deepen and mature beautifully before Christmas." He adds that preparations for Christmas are already in motion. The pastry team is crafting plum cakes, gourmet chocolates, and themed desserts.

'Cake mixing is not just a process but a celebration of craftsmanship'

Chef Amit Kocharekar from Hotel Marine Plaza says, "From the chef’s point of view, cake mixing is not just a process but a celebration of craftsmanship. The selection of premium ingredients including assorted berries, raisins, candied fruits, nuts, aromatic spices and high-quality spirits plays a crucial role in achieving the perfect balance of flavours. At our restaurant, we incorporate a few unique elements such as locally sourced ingredients, a special blend of warm spices and aged rum that enhances the richness of the cake."

Chef Rohit Vishnani from Baglami adds, "What really makes our cake truly special is the mixing tradition. Every year, our team gathers in the kitchen and guests come in to mix the batter, share stories, and get into the holiday spirit. It's a moment of pure magic, and we love sharing it with our customers."

'Guests can look forward to a specially curated Christmas-themed buffet'

Not just the cake, restaurants have already begun prep to give guests the complete festive experience. "As Christmas approaches, our restaurant will be adorned in vibrant holiday décor, creating a warm and cheerful ambiance. Guests can look forward to a specially curated Christmas-themed buffet and exclusive in-room amenities, ensuring a truly memorable celebration," says chef Bidyut Saha, Taj Corbett.

The cake mixing celebrations

- Guests are greeted with holiday décor, music, and sometimes mulled wine, hot chocolate, or festive cocktails. Chefs briefly explain the history and significance of cake mixing.

- A table is set up with bowls of Dried fruits, Nuts, Spices, Brown sugar or molasses. All ingredients are colorful and aromatic, making the setup visually striking.

- Guests gather around the table to mix the ingredients together. Everyone wears gloves and often aprons provided by the restaurant. Participants toss and fold the fruits, nuts, and spices together.

- Traditionally, assorted alcohols—rum, brandy, wine, whiskey are poured over the mixture.

This step is symbolic and fun, often accompanied by cheers and photo moments.

-Guests help coat all ingredients in the alcohol.The mix is then transferred to jars or containers to soak for weeks, developing deep holiday flavors.

- A few weeks before or on Christmas restaurants use the soaked mixture to bake rich Christmas cakes.

How to join in the fun

-Some hotels run their cake-mixing ceremony as a public event. For example, hosting a cake-mixing ceremony with a brunch. So, if you book the brunch package for that day, you automatically be able to take part in the mixing ritual.

-Check event platforms BookMyShow, etc or the hotel’s own website / social media for cake mixing events.

-Subscribe to newsletters of luxury hotels in Mumbai — many of them send out invites or event details for their festive traditions.

-If you’re part of a group you might be able to request a private or semi-private version of the ceremony under a group brunch or event package.

-For corporate or social groups, hotels might allow you to host a cake-mixing event

-Follow their Instagram / Facebook

Since spots for such events may be limited, it’s good to book early.