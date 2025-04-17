Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Discounts on work-from-home setups: Office chairs, study tables, standing desks and more at up to 60% off

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Apr 17, 2025 12:22 PM IST

There are big savings on your work-from-home setup with up to 60% off on office chairs, study tables, standing desks, and more on Amazon.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Green Soul Jupiter Pro (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty | Seat Slider | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism | 4D Armrest | Adjustable Lumbar | High Back | Grey View Details checkDetails

₹8,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Sleep Company Onyx Orthopedic Office Chair | Patented SmartGRID Technology | Adjustable Lumbar Support for Ergonomic Sitting Posture | High Back Office Chair for Work, Home, Study | Black View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASTRIDE Ergofit Ergonomic Office Chair for Home | 3-Years Warranty | 2D Headrest, Adjustable Arms & Lumbar Support | Tilt Lock Mechanism [Heavy Duty Chromium Metal Base, Grey-White] View Details checkDetails

₹5,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair,High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 3 Years Warranty, Adjustable Armrests,Adjustable Lumbar Support,Tilt Lock Mechanism (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹5,591

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vergo Transform Prime Ergonomic High Back Mesh Office Chair | Adjustable Lumbar, Headrest, 2D Armrests, Multi Tilt Lock Mechanism, Metal Base, Chair for Home, Desk, Study (White Grey) (Arrives Faster) View Details checkDetails

₹8,290

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wakefit Study Table | 1 Year Warranty | Computer Table, Office Table for Home, Desk, Work Table for Home Office, Wooden Study Table, Table with 2 Open Shelves and Free Installation (Nayena - Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹3,658

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ABOUT SPACE Wooden Study Table with Hutch & Bottom Storage - Office Desk - Office Table for Laptop, PC-Engineering Wood Working, Drawing, Computer Table for Home (Flower Wenge - L100 x B50 x H134 cm) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Deskio Computer Desk with Lower Shelf & Monitor Riser, Laptop Table, Study Table, Writing Table, Industrial Table, Workstation, Multipurpose Table – Brown (120L x 60W x 94H Cm) View Details checkDetails

₹7,859

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TEKAVO Computer Table with Keyboard Tray for Home Office, Office Desk with Storage, Engineered Wood Finish Study Writing Computer Laptop Table Desk - DIY (Jungle Wood, Medium - 120 CM) View Details checkDetails

₹8,949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tekavo Computer Table For Home,Office,Pc|1 Year Warranty|,Office Table For Office Work,Study Table For Students,Home Office Desk Forest -150X60X76 Cm (150X60)|Diy - Engineered Wood,Matte,Multicolor View Details checkDetails

₹8,548

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Klaxon Office Table for Home | Workstation Table Desk for Home Office | Computer Table for Home PC with Keyboard Tray (120 CM- Black, DIY Installation) View Details checkDetails

₹8,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Trigger Multipurpose Electric Height Adjustable Engineered Wood Table Desk,Ergonomic Spacious Sit-Stand Desk, Digital Display with Memory Preset Option-| Installation Provided (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹18,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ARTIKEL Artidesk Multi-Purpose Electric Height Adjustable Table DIY|Sit Stand Gaming Desk|80Kg Wt Lift|Cup Holder Headphone Hook Cable Wire Management|Home & Office|110X60Cm Carbon Black Metal View Details checkDetails

₹19,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Sleep Company - Adjustable Desk | Sit-Stand Ergonomic Table | Electric Height Adjustable Desk for Laptop | Work from Home Desk with Memory Preset Controller | 1600 x 700 Top | Black Color View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Imperium Multi-Purpose Electric Height Adjustable Office Desk, Ergonomic Spacious Sit Stand Solution, Digital Display | Installation Provided (GreyOak) View Details checkDetails

₹15,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ErgoYou Electric Height Adjustable Table Motorized Ergonomic Sit Stand Computer Desk - 90 Kgs Max Weight Capacity - SM3 Series - 47 x 23.5 inches - Walnut Laminate Table Top View Details checkDetails

₹20,510

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Jupiter Superb (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism | 2D Armrest | Adjustable Lumbar | High Back | Grey View Details checkDetails

₹7,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair,High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 3 Years Warranty, Adjustable Armrests,Adjustable Lumbar Support,Tilt Lock Mechanism (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹5,591

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CELLBELL C190 Berlin Office Chair, High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair (Grey - White) View Details checkDetails

₹5,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul Zodiac Lite | Office Chair | Flybird Ergonomic Design |Adjustable Armrests | Synchro Tilt Mechanism | Adjustable Lumbar Support|Mesh Fabric| No Seat Slider | White & Blue View Details checkDetails

₹5,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vergo Transform Prime Ergonomic High Back Mesh Office Chair | Adjustable Lumbar, Headrest, 2D Armrests, Multi Tilt Lock Mechanism, Metal Base, Chair for Home, Desk, Study (White Grey) (Arrives Faster) View Details checkDetails

₹8,290

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INNOWIN Jazz High Back Office Chair | Mesh Ergonomic Chair with Multi-Tilt Lock, Lumbar Support, Strong Nylon Base | Home & Office Seating (Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cubiker Engineered Wood Multipurpose Foldable Laptop Table with Cup Holder | Table Home Study Writing Table, Foldable and Portable/Ergonomic Edges (Black - 60[L] X 40[W] X 24[H] Cm) View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

wow craft Multipurpose Foldable and Portable Study Table | Computer Desk & Laptop Table | Engineered Plywood Top with Powder-Coated Finish | Home & Office Use | 90x60x75 Cm (FS Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Basics Engineered Wood Foldable Laptop Table with Cup Holder, Tablet Groove and Mini Drawer (60L x 40W x 26H cm, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Torche Multipurpose Foldable & Portable Study Table, Computer Desk, Foldable for Office Work, Laptop Desk, 2 Seater Dining Table for Home and Office (Windsor-Pearl White) View Details checkDetails

₹2,079

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Basics Height Adjustable Laptop Table | Adjustable Table Angle | Alloy Steel | Foldable | Black | 75 cm - H, 52.5 cm - L, 40 cm - W View Details checkDetails

₹1,379

amazonLogo
GET THIS

VASIL MART A Versatile Laptop Table Or Lapdesk With A Spacious Working Area For Home That Is Made Of Solid Mango Wood And Is Adjustablefoldable, With Phone And Tablet Holder (Walnut, 33 Cm, 60 Cm) View Details checkDetails

₹1,309

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

If your work-from-home setup feels a bit off lately, this might be the right time for a quick upgrade. Amazon is running some solid offers with up to 60% off on all the essentials. From ergonomic office chairs to space-saving study tables and functional standing desks, the variety is decent, and the prices are even better. The Amazon sale includes everything you’d want in a comfortable work corner, stylish work desks, executive chairs with proper back support and study tables that don’t eat up half the room.

Working from home made better with Amazon deals on study tables, office chairs, work desks and executive chairs at massive discounts.
Working from home made better with Amazon deals on study tables, office chairs, work desks and executive chairs at massive discounts.

These Amazon deals are ideal if you’ve been eyeing an update without spending a fortune. So before you keep pushing through that creaky chair or cramped desk, it’s worth a scroll.

Office chairs: Top 6 picks at up to 60% off

Comfort and design go hand in hand with these office chairs available on Amazon. Perfect for your work from home setup, these picks offer lumbar support, height adjustment and smooth mobility. The Amazon sale includes executive chairs as well, giving you plenty of options based on your space. With up to 60% off, now’s a good time to replace that old, creaky seat.

 

Top picks at the Amazon Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Work desks: Top 6 picks at up to 60% off

A good desk can make all the difference when it comes to staying focused. Amazon offers a range of work desks that blend style and function. From compact styles for smaller spaces to wide surfaces for multitasking, the options suit all needs. These Amazon deals are part of the work-from-home setup sale and come with up to 60% off, making them well worth a look.

Top picks at the Amazon Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Standing work desks: Top 6 picks at up to 60% off

Switch things up with standing work desks that support better posture and break the monotony of sitting all day. Amazon’s current sale features height-adjustable options and modern designs that work well in most home spaces. These are ideal for those who like to stay active while working. With up to 60% off, these standing desks are a practical pick for any work-from-home setup.

Top picks at the Amazon Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

High back office chairs: Top 6 picks at up to 60% off

High back office chairs offer better support for long hours at the desk. The Amazon sale includes padded options with headrests and recline features, perfect for remote professionals. These executive chairs look good and feel better, with breathable materials and smooth swivel wheels. With up to 60% off, it’s a smart time to invest in one that keeps your back happy during work calls and deadlines.

Top picks at the Amazon Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Folding laptop tables: Top 6 picks at up to 60% off

Folding laptop tables are perfect for those who don’t have a dedicated work area. Compact, portable and lightweight, they make working from the sofa or bed a bit easier. Amazon’s range covers sturdy designs with adjustable angles and foldable legs, all part of the current work-from-home setup sale. With up to 60% off, these are budget-friendly solutions for flexible, hassle-free work setups.

Top picks at the Amazon Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Grab furniture at up to 60% off at the Amazon Prime Shopping Days!

Amazon Special Brand Days! Office chairs at up to 65% off

Grab trolley and luggage Bags at up to 60% off; Get set to wanderlust on a budget

Amazon discounts on work from home setup: FAQs

  • What categories are included in the Amazon sale for work-from-home setups?

    The Amazon sale covers everything you need for a functional home office. This includes office chairs, study tables, work desks, standing work desks, folding laptop tables and executive chairs.

  • How much can I save during the Amazon deals on office furniture?

    You can get up to 60% off on a wide range of products. These Amazon offers include well-rated pieces from popular sellers, making it a good time to shop.

  • Are these work-from-home products suitable for small spaces?

    Yes, there are several compact options such as folding laptop tables, sleek study tables and minimal work desks that fit into smaller rooms easily.

  • Do these Amazon deals include ergonomic furniture options?

    Definitely. The sale features ergonomic office chairs, high-back executive chairs and standing desks, all designed to support long hours of work comfortably.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Discounts on work-from-home setups: Office chairs, study tables, standing desks and more at up to 60% off
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On